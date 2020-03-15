Corona virus: Axminster parish meeting cancelled

Axminster mayor Anni Young has called off tonight's annual parish meeting at The Guildhall becasue of the Corona Virus threat. Picture: Chris Carson Archant

Axminster's annual parish meeting, which was scheduled for tonight (Monday, March 16), has been cancelled because of the Coronavirus threat.

The gathering was to have taken place at The Guildhall, at 7pm.

At the weekend Town Clerk Hilary Kirkcaldie contacted councillors by e mail to say: 'Of the members I have been able to consult, most consider that it would be a sensible precaution to postpone this meeting, and I have discussed the matter with the mayor who has agreed.

'I have had an email from our guest speaker - liz Lynn of Axminster Job Club - to say that she had just heard that a friend to whom she was speaking on Wednesday is experiencing 'flu-like symptoms', so feels that she should self-isolate.

'Please could you spread the news as I don't want people to make an unnecessary trip on Monday evening.'