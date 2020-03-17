Coronavirus: Lyme Town Council announces plans

Lyme Town Council's Guildhall HQ. Picture: Chris Carson Archant

Regis Town Council has issued new guidance following the Coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement issued by town clerk John Wright today (Tuesday March 17) it said: “The council is regularly monitoring the situation regarding COVID-19 and is following any official guidance issued.

“The council remains open and will continue as normal for as long as possible or until told otherwise.

“We are implementing precautionary measures where appropriate and should the situation change, plans are being put in place to maintain council services where possible.

“We will aim to provide support to the wider community where appropriate and will co-ordinate aid and resources with other local organisations, such as Dorset Council.

“We are regularly communicating with our staff and councillors and further decisions are expected to be made by the strategy and finance committee tomorrow (Wednesday, March 18).

“We need to find a sensible way through this situation to ensure essential business is dealt with and urgent decisions can be made.

“The council’s priority is the health and safety of our staff, councillors and customers and we will act accordingly with the guidance issued.

“The mayor, Cllr Brian Larcombe, has taken the decision to cancel civic night, which was due to take place on Saturday, April 4, and full refunds will be given to all those who have bought tickets.

“We have contacted the organisers of all major events due to take place in Lyme Regis to establish their position and ensure decisions are made in a timely manner.

“Meetings and discussions are already taking place, particularly for events scheduled for April and May.

“The council will provide daily updates about its own services and help communicate information about other community events and activities.

“The council would urge the public to use trusted websites and sources for official guidance and regular updates, specifically www.gov.uk and www.nhs.uk”