ACER appeal passes £2,000 mark

Axminster Community Emergency Response (ACER) team’s fundraising appeal had passed the £2,000 mark by the weekend.

The group has set a £5,000 target so that it can continue to help local people during the coronavirus lockdown.

ACER is a group of local organisations, health professionals and local councils which have joined forces to provide help, support and comfort to anyone suffering financial difficulty, isolation or mental health trauma during the coronavirus lockdown.It has enlisted more than 160 volunteers.

Members are looking to bolster the funds provided by the town council, which they hope will be matched by Devon County Council’s CV-19 grant fund.

Mayor Anni Young praised the ‘great work’ ACER is doing in the local community, delivering food boxes and meals doing shopping and collecting prescriptions or just phoning for a chat.

She said: “We are very lucky in Axminster as we already had a huge community support network, so when this crisis hit we were well placed to respond very quickly and our existing community groups just expanded their ability to respond to greater demand.

“However this will be something that we will need to support for some time and many people have asked how they can support us so we can continue to support our residents.

“To make a donation either send a cheque made payable to Axminster Town Council clearly print ACER on the back of the cheque, or visit our online GoFundMe appeal and follow the step by step instructions.”

The ACER hotline number is 01297 35550 and Cindy Furse, of Light Up Axminster, is organising the volunteer pool.

To donate link to GoFundMe at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/axminster-community-emergency-response-acer