Advanced search

Axe Vale Show is cancelled

PUBLISHED: 13:58 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:02 20 March 2020

The 2019 Axe Vale Show team. Picture Suzie McFadzean

The 2019 Axe Vale Show team. Picture Suzie McFadzean

Archant

The Axe Vale Show - one of East Devon’s biggest summer events - has been cancelled because of Coronavirus.

Organising committee chairman Dr Simon Hodges announced today (Friday, March 20) that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no option but to call off this year’s two day charity event, due to have been held June 20 and 21.

He said this would have been the 26th year it took place - and the team hoped to once more raise around £30,000 for local clubs, groups and organisations. Dr Hodges added: “We are cognisant that our small traders, exhibitors and entertainers will be experiencing many challenges in the coming months and for those who have already paid for tickets and stands we confirm that we will be making a 100 per cent reimbursement.

“The show team would like to thank the Axminster community for all the support in the past and would hope that in due course, we can plan next Axe Vale Show for June 19 and 20, 2021.

For further information e mail: enquiries@axevalefestival.org.uk or visit www.axevaleshow.com

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Flybe collapse spells the end for popular vegan eaterie in Honiton

The Accidental Vegan Cafe, in New Street, Honiton.

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Honiton headteacher laments lack of warning as government’s school closure plan leaves students in tears

Honiton Community College. Ref mhh 48 18TI 5831. Picture: Terry Ife

Head of Ottery Primary School self-isolating after member of his household starts displaying symptoms of Covid-19

The headteacher of Ottery Primary School is self-isolating. Picture: Google

Axe Valley Academy confirms limited opening

Axe Valley Academy

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Flybe collapse spells the end for popular vegan eaterie in Honiton

The Accidental Vegan Cafe, in New Street, Honiton.

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Honiton headteacher laments lack of warning as government’s school closure plan leaves students in tears

Honiton Community College. Ref mhh 48 18TI 5831. Picture: Terry Ife

Head of Ottery Primary School self-isolating after member of his household starts displaying symptoms of Covid-19

The headteacher of Ottery Primary School is self-isolating. Picture: Google

Axe Valley Academy confirms limited opening

Axe Valley Academy

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axe Vale Show is cancelled

The 2019 Axe Vale Show team. Picture Suzie McFadzean

South Western Railway announces revised timetable

Axminster Railway Station. Picture: Chris Carson

Honiton Charter Day 2020 cancelled amid Covid-19 outbreak

Honiton Charter Day. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8620. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster Care Service closes charity shop

Axminster's Charity Toggs shop is now closed due to Coronavirus. Picture: Chris Carson

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24