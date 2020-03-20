Axe Vale Show is cancelled

The 2019 Axe Vale Show team. Picture Suzie McFadzean Archant

The Axe Vale Show - one of East Devon’s biggest summer events - has been cancelled because of Coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Organising committee chairman Dr Simon Hodges announced today (Friday, March 20) that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no option but to call off this year’s two day charity event, due to have been held June 20 and 21.

He said this would have been the 26th year it took place - and the team hoped to once more raise around £30,000 for local clubs, groups and organisations. Dr Hodges added: “We are cognisant that our small traders, exhibitors and entertainers will be experiencing many challenges in the coming months and for those who have already paid for tickets and stands we confirm that we will be making a 100 per cent reimbursement.

“The show team would like to thank the Axminster community for all the support in the past and would hope that in due course, we can plan next Axe Vale Show for June 19 and 20, 2021.

For further information e mail: enquiries@axevalefestival.org.uk or visit www.axevaleshow.com