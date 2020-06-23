Coronavirus - Axe Valley support groups remain ready to help

‘We’re still here’ - that’s the emphatic message from Axminster Community Emergency Response (ACER) team this week.

Organisers want residents to know that help is still available to anyone who needs it despite the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Volunteer Steve Holt said that while many people are venturing out more there are still many who are either shielded or do not yet feel comfortable to go out and support themselves.

Mr Holt, treasurer of Axminster Hospital League of Friends said: “ACER is still supporting anyone who needs it with the helpline of 01297 35550 being manned from 9.30amd to 11.30am Monday to Friday.

“If one of our volunteers isn’t available to take your call, or you are calling outside of these times, please leave a voicemail message with your name and number, and we will return your call as soon as possible.

“Our volunteer support network has performed superbly throughout these difficult times from taking phone calls to collecting prescriptions, helping with shopping and supporting emotionally, finding food and much, much more.

“If you feel able to support yourself now, please let either your volunteer contact know directly or call the helpline.

“If you’d like to start supporting yourself again but feel you’d like a helping hand to do so then again, contact us.

“If you’re still shielding or unable to go out then we’re still here.

“Stay safe everyone.”

The Seaton Coronavirus Community Group is also continuing to operate as usual, supporting isolated and vulnerable people in the town.

Jack Rowland, chairman of Seaton Area Health Matters, said nothing had changed since the easing of the lockdown.

There are currently more than 130 volunteers assisting the community in a variety of ways.

Volunteers have been helping by posting community support leaflets, shopping for groceries and other essential supplies, and phoning the elderly and vulnerable.

For help, email: seaton.corona.help@gmail.com or call 07391 214268

Colyford Coronavirus Action Group is being co-ordinated by Anne West. Email her on annewest@lineone.net or call 01297 551375. For more information see www.colyfordvillage.co.uk