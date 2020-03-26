Axe Valley Wildlife Park closes

Flamingoes at Axe Valley Wildlife Park. Picture: Axe Valley Wildlife Park Archant

The Axe Valley Wildlife Park has closed because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The compact zoo at Summerleaze Farm, off the A35 near Kilmington, is home to a variety of animals from around the world, from antelopes to zebra.

In a message to ‘all our lovely customers’ owners Andrew and Jayne Collier say the decision to shut was made with ‘a very heavy heart’.

They said: “We have made the difficult but correct decision to temporarily close the park.

“We will reopen when the government advises us it is safe to do so.

“We want to play our part in slowing down the spread of the virus and we hope this will help with unnecessary contact here.

“Our wonderful dedicated staff and family members are our top priority and we will continue to care for our animals over this uncertain period.

“We are determined we will get through this and will be able to open our doors to you as soon as we can.

“In the meantime keep an eye on Facebook and Instagram as we will continue to post photos and videos of our beautiful animals.

“Please take care and stay safe.”

The park is home to a wide variety of animals inclduing Lemurs, Meerkats and reptiles, along with ornamental ducks and geese and other exotic birds, such as flamingoes, cranes, kookaburras and parrots.

Follow the park on social media at: www.facebook.com/pg/axevalleywildlifepark/about/