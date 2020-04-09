Axminster allotments remain open for the time being

Axminster's Woodbury Park allotments. Picture: Andrew Coley Archant

Allotment holders in Axminster have been issued with advice about what they should do during the coronavirus lockdown.

At a special meeting, the town council drew up new guidelines to enable the plots to remain in use during the current restrictions.

But they have warned that if Government regulations change they may have to close.

Deputy town clerk Zishan Adamson-Drage has written to all the allotment holders saying: “Following a lack of specific advice from central government and in the interests of allotment holders, it was decided that the allotments remain open for the time being, in order that working your allotment could be your form of local daily exercise.

“To this end, the water will be switched on shortly as it would be normally at this time of year.

“However, please ensure you use good hygiene procedures when using the taps and ensure they are wiped clean after use.

“As all but one of the allotment plots are now let can you please ensure that any rubbish is held on your own allotment.

“Arrangements for a skip will be made once normal service resumes.

“We will monitor the situation and if allotment holders are found to be congregating and not maintaining the social distancing advised by government, or if regulations regarding allotments change and we are forced to, the allotments may close.

“Please be mindful of government advice and keep at least two metres from those outside your household.”

There are three allotment sites in Axminster. They are situated at North Street, Millwey Rise and Woodbury Park.

Full size or half size plots are available for rent at all sites.

Full size plots are currently rented out at £30 and half size plots at £18 - although there are a few extra large plots at Woodbury Park which rent out at £34.

Allotment Holders are welcome to join the Axminster Allotment Association.

For further details contact Kay Pike, the treasurer if you are interested on mobile. 07925 188 442.

Seaton Town Council provides more than 100 allotments for residents at the top of Barnards Hill Lane.

Because of the coronavirus lockdown the council offices at Marshlands in Harbour Road are currently closed and at the time of going to press no was available to say whether new guidelines had also been issued to its plot holders.