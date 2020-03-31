Advanced search

Axminster bookshop’s on-line orders come to full stop

PUBLISHED: 15:44 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:44 31 March 2020

Archway Bookshop. Picture: Chris Carson

Archway Bookshop. Picture: Chris Carson

Axminster’s Archway Bookshop has had to stop taking orders through its website or by phone.

Archway Bookshop owner Simon HolmesArchway Bookshop owner Simon Holmes

In a message to customers owner Simon Holmes said: “We are really sad.

“We have been advised by our suppliers that the overriding need to protect their employees makes it impossible for them to supply us for the time being.

“We are obviously totally supportive of that decision but very sorry that it means we cannot continue to serve our customers.

“While we are hoping that all pending orders will be met, the sheer weight of recent demand means that some are being delayed.

“We hope all will come through but will be in touch individually if that proves not to be the case.”

Mr Holmes told The Herald he hoped the current situation would last only a few weeks.

