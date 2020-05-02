Advanced search

Axminster Photography Group’s on-line contest

PUBLISHED: 08:40 02 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:53 02 May 2020

First Bend by Barrie Castle.

First Bend by Barrie Castle.

Archant

Locked-down members of Axminster Photography Group took part in their annual Thirkettle Cup print competition from their own homes.

Figure on the Breakwater, by new member Paul Stark,Figure on the Breakwater, by new member Paul Stark,

Some 40 digital projected images were judged by John Tilsley, from Dorchester Camera Club, who generously waived his fee which was donated to the Axminster Food Bank.

Mr Tilsley gave his verbal assessment of all the entries via an audio presentation. Such was the high standard this year that he short-listed 13 of the images before selecting the top three.

Inverted Aerobatics by Phil Hodges.Inverted Aerobatics by Phil Hodges.

First prize went to Figure on the Breakwater”, by new member Paul Stark. The judge particularly highlighted the emotion and drama the image portrayed and its uniqueness to a scene with which most people are very familiar. Runner up was First Bend, by Barrie Castle, and in third place was Inverted Aerobatics, taken by Phil Hodges.

The competition was organised by the photography group chairman Ian Crawford..

