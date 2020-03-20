Advanced search

Axminster Care Service closes charity shop

PUBLISHED: 11:01 20 March 2020

Axminster's Charity Toggs shop is now closed due to Coronavirus. Picture: Chris Carson

Axminster Care Service (ACS) has closed its Charity Togs shop in South Street because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

It has also suspended its volunteer car service.

Chairman Dr James Vann said: “It is with much regret that in accordance with Government guidelines with regard to the Coronavirus that the trustees of the ACS have decided to close their Charity Togs shop and suspend the Car Service.

“Most of the shop volunteers and the drivers are over 70 and close proximity will increase their vulnerability and perhaps that of their clients.

“In the meantime, the ACS is working with the Axminster Town Council and other agencies to find practical ways to help organisations and individuals during the pandemic. “Further information will be provided as soon as possible.”

