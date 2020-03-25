Axminster Thursday market cancelled

Axminster street market which takes place every Thursday has been cancelled until further notice because of the Coronavirus.

Market rights owner and Lord of the Manor James Rowe, confirmed that tomorrow’s event (Thursday, March 26) will not go ahead.

He said: “Sadly because of Government advice with the current Coronavirus situation, the market will not take place until further notice.

“It’s been a sad decision to make but a sensible one under the present circumstances.”