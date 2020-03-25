Advanced search

Axminster Thursday market cancelled

PUBLISHED: 15:11 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 25 March 2020

Axminster's Thursday Street market has been cancelled for the time being. Picture: Chris Carson

Archant

Axminster street market which takes place every Thursday has been cancelled until further notice because of the Coronavirus.

Axminster Lord of the Manor Jim Rowe. Picture: Chris CarsonAxminster Lord of the Manor Jim Rowe. Picture: Chris Carson

Market rights owner and Lord of the Manor James Rowe, confirmed that tomorrow’s event (Thursday, March 26) will not go ahead.

He said: “Sadly because of Government advice with the current Coronavirus situation, the market will not take place until further notice.

“It’s been a sad decision to make but a sensible one under the present circumstances.”

