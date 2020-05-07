Advanced search

Axminster firm’s free home learning software

PUBLISHED: 08:59 08 May 2020

A Prime8 coding page

A Prime8 coding page

Archant

An Axminster-based technology firm is helping children to continue their studies during the coronavirus lockdown.

Prime8 International is offering free primary school classroom software to use at home.

The package is a video-based teaching aid covering the computing element of the national curriculum for key stages 1 and 2.

The programme has been developed as a classroom teaching tool.

Now Prime8 International has adapted its software to enable parents to download and log in to the system and use the programme at home during these difficult times.

Prime8 is offering this facility free of charge until September.

The offer is also available to schools that are open and teaching the children of key workers.

All you need is a laptop with Windows to download the software and an internet connection.

By simply registering at www.prime8coding.co.uk parents and teachers will be given access to the bespoke software package and run the unique video-based teaching programme.

Prime8 International has a range of cartoon style characters, each with an environmental expertise, that are core to every element of its portfolio.

The characters come alive as part of this coding teaching package.

We hope the experience will be both fun and educational.

CEO and Founder, Jon Goss said: “Protecting our tomorrows is essential for future generations to enjoy what we can so often take for granted.

“The Prime8 characters reinforce this message in our coding package and bring a little bit of fun to the whole experience.”

