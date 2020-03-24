Coastguard plea to Jurassic Coast visitors

HM Coastguard is urging people to think carefully before visiting coastal areas in East Devon and West Dorset

While always there to help people, it says its rescue teams could be put in greater danger because of Coronavirus.

A spokesman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said: “While we can’t ask you to stay away, we’d really like to ask you to look at the latest COVID-19 advice and think about it before you go out.

“We know how much everyone loves the coast. We do too. But When you’re at the coast, we’re always on call in case things go wrong and we will always respond.

“Last weekend, we saw a rise in incident numbers and call-outs and we responded to each and everyone.

“But the more people who come to the coast, the more likely it is our teams will be called out and the more risk there is of exposing them not only to Coronavirus but placing our teams in danger.

“The UK’s coastline offers fresh air, scenery and escapism amid the ongoing and developing outbreak, but it is essential to follow government guidance at all times and practice safe social distancing, and - where possible - stay safe at home.

“As a frontline emergency service, it is our priority to keep you safe but that is much easier for us to do when people take less risks and enjoy themselves responsibly.

“During these difficult moments, the operational capability of HM Coastguard is continually being reviewed and assessed on a day-to-day, case-by-case basis - so, it is really essential that you are aware of our safety guidance.

“While we realise it is important that people exercise and will want to go to the coast to help their mental health, you need to take extra care when walking on beaches and along coastal paths.

“If you are going to use the water, do not take risks and go with a friend who can raise the alarm if you get into difficulty.

“And, as ever, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard should you get into trouble.”