There With You: Colyton launches community support network

A support network has been set up in Colyton to help isolated and vulnerable people during the Coronavirus crisis.

Free home deliveries are available for those who can’t get out and a leaflet is being posted to every household listing what local businesses can offer.

Sue Brown, of The Garden Shop,set up the network. Following an initiative launched by the Facebook community group ‘Heart of Colyton’, she quickly organised volunteer action across the parish to provide help to those who may need to self-isolate.

With more than 100 volunteers, the support network is offering local shopping deliveries, delivery of urgent supplies, posting mail and friendly phone calls.

It is advising everyone to follow the government’s advice on social distancing and staying safe.

The Colyton support network also covers Northleigh and areas between Colyton and Southleigh, although Southleigh has organised its own support network.

Each road has a dedicated point of contact who has delivered a ViralKindness postcard to every household.

Whitford, Kilmington and Musbury have also organised support networks.

Further volunteers are still needed in Colyton. They are asked to contact Liz Berry by e mail at elizbee2002@yahoo.com or call her on 077547 85181, or for Colyford Anne West on 01297 551375.