Coronavirus Community Lifelines in Axminster

Sleepy Axminster during the Corona Virus outbreak Ref mha 13 20TI 7898 Picture: Terry Ife Terry Ife

Coronavirus Community Lifelines are being offered in Axminster to support those who need help.

Cindy Furse is helping to co-ordinate efforts in Axminster. Picture: Terry Ife Cindy Furse is helping to co-ordinate efforts in Axminster. Picture: Terry Ife

Local Volunteer Networks

The Axminster Community Emergency Response (ACER) group is offering support to the vulnerable, elderly and those in self isolation.

Volunteers can help with the shopping, collecting prescriptions and delivering hot meals.

A telephone befriending service is available too. The helpline – 01297 35550 – is manned by Axminster Care Services, between the hours of 9.30am and 12.30pm, seven days a week. Calls made outside this time will be responded to as soon as possible.

Sleepy Axminster during the Corona Virus outbreak Ref mha 13 20TI 7900 Picture: Terry Ife Sleepy Axminster during the Corona Virus outbreak Ref mha 13 20TI 7900 Picture: Terry Ife

ACER is seeking willing volunteers to help with doorstep deliveries to those in need. To offer help, call Cindy on 07930 800225.

Staff at Bennett and Rogers Opticians in Axminster are delivering spectacles, contact lenses and solution to those in need.

This includes older members of the community and high-risk patients, who are unable to collect in-store due to the lockdown.

For more information call the Axminster practice on 01297 35051.

Axminster Train Station Ref mha 13 20TI 7913 Picture: Terry Ife Axminster Train Station Ref mha 13 20TI 7913 Picture: Terry Ife

Prescriptions can be delivered to local households via the Axminster Care Service. Call 07917 416021

Axminster Food Bank is run from the Health and Wellbeing Centre, in Chard Street, and is open on Monday from 2pm to 4pm, Tuesday from 10am to 1pm and on Thursday from 10am to 1pm. For updates and information call 01297 32331 or see www.axminsterwellbeing.com/projects/

-----

Sleepy Axminster during the Corona Virus outbreak Ref mha 13 20TI 7886 Picture: Terry Ife Sleepy Axminster during the Corona Virus outbreak Ref mha 13 20TI 7886 Picture: Terry Ife

Pubs/Restaurants

Lemon Place is frying up its fish and chips from Tuesday to Saturday each week between the hours of 4.30pm and 8.30pm. They offer a delivery service. Call 01297 35888.

Axminster Conservative Club delivers home-cooked hot meals to the elderly and vulnerable on Thursdays and Sundays between 12pm-2pm. Call Jill on 07980 471981

For Indian cuisine, Cinnamons will deliver within a five mile radius, seven days a week, between 5pm-11pm. Call 01297 631175

The Hunters Lodge offers a collection and delivery service of their homemade food, including Sunday roasts. Delivery is within a three-mile radius on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between 5.30pm and 8pm.

Call 01297 33286 or visit www.hunterslodgeinn.co.uk/takeaway

The Old Inn in Kilmington is offering a delivery service, every day between 4pm and 8pm. To order, call 01297 32096.

Safar is offering free delivery of its Indian food within a 7.5 mile radius. It is open from Tuesday to Sunday each week, from 5.30pm to 11pm. Call 01297 63607.

The George at Chardstock is serving up pub favourites for collection or delivery, from Wednesday to Sunday. Call 01460 929831.

The Ship Inn in Axmouth delivers within a five mile radius. It is open throughout the week. Minimum order £20. Call 01297 21838.

-----

Schools

The Easter break has now ended and home learning plans can be found on the individual school’s websites. For Axe Valley Academy visit https://axevalley.devon.sch.uk/learning-at-home-resources-and-activities/. For Axminster Community Primary Academy, see www.axminster.acornacademy.org/ For St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, go to www.stmarysaxminster.devon.sch.uk/website

-----

Transport Links

Stagecoach buses are running on limited timetables. Concessionary passes can now be used before 9.30am, to allow the elderly and vulnerable to use the bus to take advantage of the supermarkets exclusive shopping times. See www.stagecoachbus.com

South Western Railway has reduced the number of its services. For the amended timetable visit: www.southwesternrailway.com

-----

Churches

All churches in and around Axminster will remain closed, until further notice.

There’s live streaming of some services via the website of Minster Church, St Mary the Virgin in Axminster. Visit www.axevmc.com/news.html

The Baptist Church in Kilmington will be streaming its Sunday services on Facebook and Youtube. Search Beacon Life on either platform. Broadcasting commences at approximately 10.15am and the service begins at 10.30am. Visit www.beaconbaptist.co.uk/

-----

Online Support

eConsult is a new online way to speak to one of the GPs at the Axminster Medical Practice or ask any administrative question. For more, visit the medical practice website at: https://www.axminstermedicalpractice.nhs.uk/

For updates on what’s happening in and around Axminster during these exceptional times, take a look at Axminster Town Council’s website: www.axminstertowncouncil.gov.uk.

-----

Local People’s Views

Assistant Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police, Glen Mayhew said: “We shared the concern of our communities that a small number of people continued to breach the restrictions and were putting lives at risk. I understand the appeal for people to go out, but we need to keep to the restrictions.”

A spokesperson for Axminster Medical Practice, said: “We have been relatively sheltered so far compared to other areas of the country, but we are sorry to report that in the last few days we have been identifying more and more Covid-19 cases in the Axminster area, some of them very serious. It remains absolutely essential that, where possible, our patients strictly socially distance.”

-----

Local Shops

The newspaper shop, Axe News, is offering a delivery service of bread, milk and basic groceries to the elderly and vulnerable. Call 01297 598942.

Complete Meats is delivering its fresh meat, eggs, pies, pasties, cheese and ready meals to households in the area. Call 01297 33282 or visit https://completemeats.co.uk/

Get some freshly-baked bread delivered to your doorstep by Cornerstone Bakery. This service is available from Monday to Saturday. Call 01297 598903.

Mole Avon remains open and offers a delivery and collection service. See www.moleavon.co.uk/axminster-store or call 01297 32441.

The Old Dairy Kitchen at Trill Farm near Axminster has opened a temporary ‘pop-up’ shop. It sells a selection of meat, bread, kitchen staples, homemade butter, milk and a few little treats for the whole family. Weekly and family meal hampers are available. There is a minimum order value of £25, which includes free delivery within five miles of Trill Farm. Visit www.olddairykitchen.co.uk/popup-shop or call 07999 923089

-----

Essential Contacts:

NHS: 111

Axminster Town Council: www.axminstertowncouncil.gov.uk

Axminster Community Emergency Response: 01297 35550

Light Up Axminster Volunteer Group: Cindy on 07930 800225

Axminster Care Services Helpline: 01297 35550 (manned daily between 9.30am and 12.30pm)

Axminster Medical Practice: 01297 32126

Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline: 0808 223 1133