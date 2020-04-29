Coronavirus community support in Colyton

Coronavirus Community Lifelines – the Colyton Coronavirus Support Network is offering free home deliveries to those unable to leave the house.

With more than 100 volunteers, the support network is offering local shopping deliveries, delivery of urgent supplies, posting mail and friendly phone calls. For information contact Liz Berry by email at elizbee2002@yahoo.com or call her on 07754 785181.

Colyford Coronavirus Action Group is being co-ordinated by Anne West. Email her on annewest@lineone.net or call 01297 551375. For more information see www.colyfordvillage.co.uk/

Colyton Local Delivery Service is helping to support the elderly, the vulnerable and those that are in self isolation. Every street has a designated co-ordinator who is supported by an army of volunteers who help to deliver to households most in need. Call Sue Brown on 01297 551113, or email Sue on suebrown170@btinternet.com

The Kilmington Neighbourhood Support Group can help with shopping and collecting prescriptions. Contact Sally Huscroft on 01297 32243; Stafford Seward on 07799 612557 or Peter Ball on 07747 636810

The Seaton Coronavirus Community Group currently has volunteers assisting the community in a variety of ways. Email: seaton.corona.help@gmail.com or call 07391 214268

The Foodbank in Seaton is still operational and food distribution times are on Wednesdays from 2pm to 4pm. Anyone wanting help should email Foodbank on foodbankseaton@gmail.com or call 07598 927997

Hot Food Deliveries

Carmel’s Kitchen will deliver hot meals to the elderly and vulnerable in Colyton and Seaton. Visit www.carmelskitchen.co.uk or call 07835 874 897 or email meals@carmelskitchen.co.uk

Buy a freshly cooked, wood-fired pizza for collection in Colyton from the Exe Valley Pizza Co on Tuesday nights between 5pm and 8pm. Phone through the pizza order in advance – 07853 555025. Collection times will be staggered to avoid contact. Visit https://exevalleypizza.co/

Italia Restaurant in Lyme Regis will deliver to households in Colyton. To take a look at the menu visit www.italialymeregis.co.uk. To place an order call 01297 442123

Schools

Schools are open, on a remote online basis, with the exception of vulnerable children and children of key workers.

Axe Valley Academy has remained open for children of key workers and the vulnerable. The school has listed a large number of resources and activities on its website to enable its students to learn at home. Visit https://axevalley.devon.sch.uk/learning-at-home-resources-and-activities/

Farway C of E Primary School has updated its website to include work for the first few weeks of summer term. Food hampers for families eligible for free school meals will be available from the school every Monday from now on. Parents will be contacted when the hampers are ready for collection. See http://www.farway.devon.sch.uk/website

For updates on home learning at Colyton Primary School see http://colytonprimary.org.uk/

For Colyton Grammar’s updates and home school plans see www.colytongrammar.com/

Transport Links

Bus services run by Stagecoach are running on limited timetables. Concessionary passes can now be used before 9.30am, to allow the elderly and vulnerable to use the bus to take advantage of the supermarkets exclusive shopping times. See www.stagecoachbus.com

Churches

In line with current Government measures, all churches and places of worship are now closed for services.

Although currently closed, St Andrew’s Church, in Colyton, is offering pastorial support over the phone. Call Father Steven Martin on 01297 553180

The Beacon, in Kilmington, live streams its Sunday service via a YouTube link every week at 10.30am. Visit www.beaconbaptist.co.uk/

Churches that form part of the Holyford Mission Community serving the parishes of Branscombe, Colyton with Colyford, Musbury, Northleigh and Southleigh are currently closed. For the latest updates visit http://holyford.org or call 01297 551400

Online Support

For the latest updates on how the Colyton community is helping out during the lockdown see www.facebook.com/groups/heartofcolytoncommunity/

East Devon District Council has useful information on its website to assist community groups, residents and businesses in the area. Take a look at https://eastdevon.gov.uk/

Local Quotes

A spokesperson from East Devon Citizens Advice, who are still providing vital services to people during the Covid-19 pandemic, said: “Our staff and volunteers are continuing to work to help people in difficulty. We are now offering a remote service (telephone and email). This has been working well over the past three weeks, but we are concerned that there are people in need of our services who may not be aware that although our offices are closed, we are still operating.”

Local Shops

The Bear Bread Bakery and Kitchen in Colyton offer a delivery service on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. They sell a variety of sourdough breads and sweet treats including donuts, danishes and scones. Call 07941 275387

Soanes Cycles in Queens Square, Colyton, is open between the hours of 9am to 4pm until further notice. Online sales remain unaffected. Call 01297 552308, email Soanes@DevonCycles.co.uk or see www.devoncycles.co.uk

The newsagent and stationer Little Shop remains open. Aside from its usual goods it also sells a small range of DIY items. Call 01297 551374

The Garden Shop is selling indoor and outdoor plants and a large range of garden sundries. In addition, it stocks fresh fruit and vegetables, basic dry goods, eggs and bread. Order by noon for next day delivery. Call 01297 551113

Anton’s Butcher is selling a range of meat packs, homemade pies, sausages, cheese, bacon, fresh frozen fish and much more. Call 01297 552192 to order and arrange a collection or delivery. They deliver within a 10-mile radius of Colyton.

Colyford Butchers Ltd is selling a range of local fresh meat, ready for collection. Place an order 24 hours beforehand. Call 01297 553334

Squirrel has an online and delivery service for residents in Colyford, Colyton and the surrounding area. It sells fresh fruit and vegetables, milk, bread, eggs, pasta, rice, flour and sugar. For delivery days and information see https://squirrelseaton.co.uk/

Seaton Computers will provide guidance to the elderly for the foreseeable future. Support is free to the elderly who are encountering any online shopping issues. The service is available in Colyton and Colyford. Call 01297 625743 or 07966 444321

Essential Contacts:

NHS: 111

Colyton website: http://colyton.co.uk

Colyton Coronavirus Support Network: Email elizbee2002@yahoo.com or call 07754 785181

Colyford Coronavirus Action Group: Email: annewest@lineone.net or call 01297 551375.

Colyford website: www.colyfordvillage.co.uk/

Heart of Colyton Community: www.facebook.com/groups/heartofcolytoncommunity/

Colyton Local Delivery Service: 01297 551113, email: suebrown170@btinternet.com

Colyton Pharmacy: 01297 552348

Kilmington website: www.kilmingtonvillage.com/

Citizens Advice East Devon: 01395 265070 or 01404 42227; email enquiries@citizensadviceeastdevon.org

East Devon District Council - 01395 516551

Devon Carers Helpline - 03456 434 435

Age UK Devon - 0333 241 2340

Seaton & Colyton Medical Practice - 01297 20877 or

www.seatonandcolytonmedicalpractice.nhs.uk

Colyford Post Office: 01297 552386