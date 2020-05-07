Coronavirus Community Lifelines in Honiton

Coronavirus Community Lifelines offer support for people who need it in Honiton.

Local Volunteer Networks

TRIP Community Transport is offering a special meal delivery and shopping service to help those in enforced isolation. The meals will be freshly cooked at St Michael’s Community Care Centre and delivered to designated households by TRIP. All shopping services will utilise Honiton based food shops only. Phone lines are manned Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm. Call 01404 46529 or see www.tripcta.org

The Random Kitchen, based at Honiton Rugby Club, is cooking homemade meals that are frozen and shipped out for delivery to the elderly, vulnerable or those on a low income. All the ingredients for the meals have been kindly donated, so all dinners are free of charge. The service does not cook to order. For eligibility or further details ring 07980 922696

Honiton Health Matters has a designated coronavirus information line, manned by a team of volunteers who can give support and answer any questions. The helpline number is 01404 384050

Those who find themselves in food crisis, without food and without money to buy food, can contact the Honiton Foodbank by email foodbank@thecommunitychurch.co.uk or call 01404 43800. Honiton Foodbank is only running a delivery service now.

The Honiton network, ‘Honiton We Are Community’, has been created to connect neighbourhoods with each other. The main coordinator is Amber Wren who can be contacted on 07591 234 394 or amber.wren@protonmail.com.

Age UK Devon will help any older person who needs benefit advice and support. Call 0333 241 2340

The Honiton Community Advice Service provides advice on many issues or can signpost individuals to the appropriate authority. Email your name and telephone number to honitoncas@hotmail.com so an adviser can call you back and discuss your issue.

Devon Freewheelers continue to deliver prescription and medicines to those in self isolation. Call 0300 800 0109

Cafes/Restaurants

Stone Pizza in Honiton is now open seven days a week and will offer free delivery with any orders of more than £15. Delivery is between the hours of 4.30pm and 10.45pm. To view the menu and place an order see

https://stonepizzahoniton.com. Alternatively, call 01404 45812.

The independent Lacemakers Café in High Street, Honiton, is offering free delivery of meals, tasty cakes, puddings and essential groceries to households in the town. Meals on the menu include sausage casserole, beef lasagne and chicken pie. To place an order call 01404 44816 or visit the website https://lacemakerscafe.com/

Moores Pasties will deliver its freshly made pasties, pies and sausage rolls to residents in Honiton and the surrounding area. The food is made fresh in the kitchen every day. To place an order call 01395 265448.

The Grazing Cow in Offwell, will deliver a range of ready meals that can be heated up at home. Meals include sweet and sour chicken with rice,

sausage and spicy bean casserole with mash - and more. Call 01404 831114 or email grazingcoworders@gmail.com or to see the menu, visit

www.facebook.com/Thegrazingcowoffwell

The Bird’s Nest restaurant in Honiton, selling Cantonese food, is continuing to offer a takeaway service. Call 01404 43131

Schools

Schools have now commenced summer term and continue to operate on an online home-schooling basis.

On the Honiton Community College website there are three distinctive sections including home schooling work for students; the latest updates and guidance regarding Covid-19 related matters and a wellbeing and support section. See www.honitoncollege.com

There are useful educational links under the Teaching and Learning tab on Honiton Primary School’s website - www.honitonprimary.co.uk and there’s a remote learning tab on Littledown Primary Academy’s website - www.littletown.devon.sch.uk

Transport Links

Stagecoach Bus services continue to run on a limited timetable. Concessionary passes can be used before 9.30am, to allow the elderly and vulnerable to use the bus to take advantage of the supermarkets’ exclusive shopping times. See www.stagecoachbus.com

South West Railway is still operating from a revised timetable. For an updated timetable visit www.southwesternrailway.com

Churches

Honiton Family Church has a new sermon series titled Creation and Corona which can be accessed on its Facebook page in May, June and July. Visit www.facebook.com/honitonfamilychurch or www.honitonfamilychurch.co.uk/

Honiton Evangelical Congregational Church has suspended all services during the pandemic. Instead, each Sunday, a fresh sermon will be posted on the website to access and play. For more information see: www.honitonecc.org

Services are cancelled at St Paul’s CofE Church, Honiton until further notice. Anyone who has an urgent need can call Honiton Mission Community on 07565 740894. Visit www.honitoncofe.org

Online Support

The Honiton Health Matters website has a wealth of information to support the wellbeing of people in its community. Visit www.honitonhealthmatters.org.uk/

East Devon District Council has an informative, and regularly updated, Coronavirus Community Support section on its website. Visit https://eastdevon.gov.uk/coronavirus-covid-19

For families facing difficulties, a bespoke Family Support Plan can be created by a family support ambassador, to help tackle one issue at a time and stop overwhelming feelings. For information, email sarah-lou@parent-support-hub.co.uk

Local People’s Views

East Devon’s leader, Ben Ingham and chief executive, Mark Williams said: “So we are putting our trust in our public and have reopened the majority of our large or easy to access park sites, giving residents ample green spaces within which to exercise responsibly.”

Honiton and Tiverton MP, Neil Parish said: “The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted our lives in ways which, even a month ago, we couldn’t imagine possible. These are difficult times - and problems are cropping up in all shapes and sizes. Local and national government are trying to do everything possible to support you through this crisis. If you are a constituent and want to raise concerns or get advice, please do not hesitate to get in contact with my office and I will try and help.”

Local Shops/Businesses

The Honiton butcher shop, Complete Meats, is open and fully stocked with social distancing rules in place. It is offering a home delivery service to those in self isolation. To place an order call 01297 33282

Porkies the family butcher is offering free delivery of its produce with no minimum spend. Place an order by calling 01404 41624

Connetts Farm near Honiton is selling well-rotted manure, screened or sieved topsoil, potting compost, mushroom compost, wood chip or wood chip mulch, delivered in bags for £2 or loose on its tipping trailer. Call 01404 891684 or 07860 459745 or see www.connetts.co.uk/

The Crusty Cobb in Honiton is open from 8am to 2pm, from Monday to Saturday. Call 01404 41769

Honiton-based First Light Home Improvements provides a home improvement service. Its phone lines are still open for enquiries, future installations and emergency repairs. It is currently offering a generous 50 per cent discount off parts and labour to all NHS staff. Call 01404 43238 or see www.firstlightpm.co.uk

Boveys Down Farm in Farway, Honiton is selling cream tea vouchers as a treat to use once lockdown is over. Call 01404 871436 or see www.boveysdownfarm.co.uk/

Essential Contacts

NHS: 111

TRIP: 01404 46529

Honiton Surgery: 01404 548544

Honiton Dental Centre: 01404 42023

Brookvale Dental Practice: 01404 44800

Honiton Health Matters: www.honitonhealthmatters.org.uk/

Honiton Carers Support Group: facebook.com/Honiton Carers Support group

Action Fraud: 0300 123 2040

East Devon District Council Coronavirus Community Support Hub Hotline: 01395 571500

Citizens Advice East Devon: 01395 265070 or 01404 42227.

Age UK Devon: www.ageuk.org.uk/devon/

Devon Coronavirus Emergency Helpline on 0345 155 1011.