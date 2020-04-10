Coronavirus Community Lifelines – Honiton

In order to provide information to the people of Honiton, we have created this community lifeline to find sources of help in the area.

Local Volunteer Networks

Honiton Health Matters has a new coronavirus information line, manned by a team of volunteers who can give support and answer any questions. The helpline number is 01404 384050.

A special meal delivery and shopping service has been created to help the vulnerable and those in enforced isolation. The meals will be freshly cooked at St Michael’s Community Care Centre and delivered to designated households by TRIP. All shopping services will utilise Honiton-based food shops only. For information about these services call 01404 46529. The phone lines are manned from Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm.

Honiton Foodbank is only running a delivery service now. For queries email foodbank@thecommunitychurch.co.uk or call 01404 43800.

For the elderly, vulnerable, homeless or those on a low income, The Random Kitchen at Honiton Rugby Club are providing homemade frozen meals. As the ingredients have been kindly donated, the meals will be free of charge. The service does not cook to order. For eligibility or further details ring 07980 922696.

A Honiton network, ‘Honiton We Are Community’, has been created to help neighbourhoods connect with each other. The main coordinator is Amber Wren who can be contacted on 07591 234394 or amber.wren@protonmail.com

Age UK will help any older person who needs benefit advice and support. Call 0333 2412340.

Devon Freewheelers will be helping with all prescription and medicine deliveries. Call 0300 800 0109.

Cafes/Restaurants

The independent Lacemakers Café in High Street, Honiton, is offering free delivery of meals, tasty cakes, puddings and essential groceries to households in the town. Meals on the menu include sausage casserole, beef lasagne and chicken pie. To place an order call 01404 44816 or visit the website https://lacemakerscafe.com/

The Bird’s Nest restaurant in Honiton, selling Cantonese food, is continuing to offer a takeaway service. It is also giving free meals to NHS staff. This week’s dinner box includes special fried rice, crispy chilli chicken, tofu with pepper in a black bean sauce or fried ho-fun vegetables. This is a special offer for NHS staff only with valid NHS ID. Call 01404 43131.

Bella Pizza in Honiton delivers to properties in town and the surrounding three-mile radius. A delivery menu can be found on the website - www.bellapizzahoniton.co.uk

Schools

Schools are now closed for the Easter holiday. For those wanting to keep up with their learning, home schooling details can be found on the separate websites for Honiton Community College - www.honitoncollege.com; Honiton Primary School - www.honitonprimary.co.uk and Littledown Primary Academy - www.littletown.devon.sch.uk

Transport Links

Stagecoach buses are still running on reduced, temporary timetables. Concessionary passes can be used before 9.30am, to allow the elderly and vulnerable to take advantage of the supermarkets exclusive shopping times. See www.stagecoachbus.com

South Western Railway has reduced its number of services. For an updated timetable visit www.southwesternrailway.com

Churches

Services are cancelled at St Paul’s CofE Church, Honiton until further notice. Visit www.honitoncofe.org for worship resources for Palm Sunday and Holy Week. There will be a live broadcast of Easter services from Exeter Cathedral. Anyone who has an urgent need can call Honiton Mission Community on 07565 740894.

Honiton Evangelical Congregational Church has suspended all services during the pandemic. Instead, each Sunday, a fresh sermon will be posted on the website to access and play. For more information see: www.honitonecc.org

Online Support

The Honiton Health Matters website has a wealth of information to support the wellbeing of people in its community. There are multiple links to support networks and an extensive list of groups that can help with mental health issues. Visit www.honitonhealthmatters.org.uk/

Trip, the Honiton-based charity that provides transport to those in isolation in East Devon, has set up a special online webpage for people to either request support or volunteer their help. Go to www.tripcta.org/help-us

The Honiton Community Advice Service provides advice on many issues or can signpost individuals to the appropriate authority. Email your name and telephone number to honitoncas@hotmail.com so an adviser can call you back and discuss your issue.

For families facing difficulties, a bespoke Family Support Plan can be formulated by a family support ambassador, to help tackle one issue at a time to stop overwhelming feelings. For information, email sarah-lou@parent-support-hub.co.uk

Local People’s Views

East Devon District Council leader, Cllr Ben Ingham said: “We are committed to doing whatever is needed to help people directly and to support our communities. We have created the Coronavirus Community Support Hub to coordinate volunteer efforts, providing support for the shielded category people and importantly signposting people to practical help.”

Local Shops

Porkies the family butcher is offering free delivery of its produce with no minimum spend. Place an order by calling 01404 41624

The Crusty Cobb in Honiton is open from 8am to 2pm, from Monday to Saturday. It is selling yeast, 1.5kg bags of plain, self-raising, white bread, wholemeal bread and malted grain flour. It also has 1kg bags of rolled oats. Call 01404 41769

The Co-op in Honiton has a dedicated shopping hour for the elderly and the vulnerable from 8am to 9am from Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 11am on Sundays.

Tesco in Honiton has an exclusive shopping hour for the elderly and vulnerable from 9am to 10am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Essential Contacts

NHS: 111

TRIP: 01404 46529

Honiton Surgery: 01404 548544

Honiton Dental Centre: 01404 42023

Brookvale Dental Practice: 01404 44800

Honiton Health Matters: www.honitonhealthmatters.org.uk/

Honiton Carers Support Group: facebook.com/Honiton Carers Support group

Action Fraud: 0300 123 2040

Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline: 0808 223 1133