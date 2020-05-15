Coronavirus Community Lifelines in Seaton, Branscombe and Beer

Support is available in Seaton Ref mha 13 20TI 7974 Picture: Terry Ife Terry Ife

Coronavirus Community Lifelines - Seaton, Beer and Branscombe

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Support is available in Branscombe. Picture: Terry Ife Support is available in Branscombe. Picture: Terry Ife

Local Volunteer Networks

The Seaton Coronavirus Community Group has divided the town into nine areas, each with its own designated co-ordinator. There are currently more than 130 volunteers assisting the community. Volunteers can help with the shopping for groceries and other essential supplies, and phoning the elderly and vulnerable. For help, email: seaton.corona.help@gmail.com or call 07391 214268.

The Beer Action Group Coronavirus Support group has posted helpline postcards to all households in the community. Every road in the village has a designated volunteer co-ordinator to arrange help where it is needed. For further information call Lee Reeve on 07890 948262.

Branscombe Parish has delivered a leaflet to every home in the village listing local volunteer co-ordinators. For a copy of the leaflet email: clerk@branscombe.eastdevon.gov.uk. Help is available for picking up shopping and prescriptions. For support, call 01297 553180.

Support is available in Beer. Ref edr 39 18TI 2006. Picture: Terry Ife Support is available in Beer. Ref edr 39 18TI 2006. Picture: Terry Ife

The Foodbank in Seaton is still operational and food distribution times are on Wednesdays from 2pm to 4pm. Anyone wanting help should email foodbankseaton@gmail.com or call 07598 927997.

East Devon District Council has resumed its green waste service this week. Residents who may have any queries can check https://eastdevon.gov.uk/recycling-and-waste/green-waste-service

-----

Pubs/Restaurants

The Smugglers Kitchen in Beer is taking orders for collection. It has themed nights – on Friday nights it is selling pizzas and on Saturday nights, burgers. Pre-ordering is essential – call or text 07506 012666 or visit www.thesmugglerskitchen.co.uk

Ragini restaurant, in Harbour Road in Seaton, reopened its doors on Tuesday, May 5 and is now offering a takeaway and free delivery service to Seaton, Beer and the surrounding area. Order all your favourite curries by calling 01297 22333 or visit www.facebook.com/tandooritonight.co.uk/

The Ship Inn in Axmouth has an extensive takeaway menu featuring pub favourites such as fish and chips, lasagne, burgers and roast dinners.

To place an order call 01297 21838 or see www.shipinnaxmouth.com

The Monsoon Indian restaurant on The Underfleet is offering a takeaway and delivery service every day, except Wednesdays. Call 01297 23338 or 01297 21995.

Carmel’s Kitchen will deliver hot meals to the elderly and vulnerable in Colyton and Seaton. Visit www.carmelskitchen.co.uk or call 07835 874897 or email meals@carmelskitchen.co.uk

The Clock Tower Café in Sidmouth is offering free delivery of its food to households in Seaton and the surrounding area. For the menu or to place an order, see www.clocktowersidmouth.com or call 01395 515319.

-----

Schools

Axe Valley Academy remains open for children of key workers and the vulnerable. The school has a large number of resources and activities on its website to enable its students to learn at home. Visit https://axevalley.devon.sch.uk/learning-at-home-resources-and-activities/

For updates and home learning at The Woodroffe School in Lyme Regis see www.woodroffe.dorset.sch.uk/

Seaton Primary School has a section on its website featuring work and information devoted to each class. See https://seatonprimary.org.uk/

Beer C of E Primary School has a special Covid-19 home learning section on its website - see https://beer-ce-primary.devon.sch.uk

New home learning work has been placed on Branscombe C of E Primary School’s special coronavirus page – see www.branscombe.devon.sch.uk

-----

Transport Links

Bus services run by Stagecoach continue to run on limited timetables. Concessionary passes can now be used before 9.30am to allow the elderly and vulnerable to use the bus to take advantage of the supermarkets’ exclusive shopping times. See www.stagecoachbus.com

-----

Churches

In line with current Government measures, all churches and places of worship are now closed for services. For updates on churches in Seaton, Beer and Branscombe see:

Seaton United Reformed Church: Call Sue Carter on 01297 20148, or email susan.carter869@gmail.com

St Gregory’s Church in Seaton: Contact Jeremy Trew on 01297 20391 or email coastalbsb@icloud.com

St Michael’s Church in Beer: Call Rev Jeremy Trew on 01297 20391 or visit www.coastalchurch.org.uk

The Congregational Church in Beer: Call 01297 22303.

Seaton Baptist Church: Contact Ben Tucker on 07771 520311 or email ben@seatonbaptistchurch.co.uk

St Winifred’s Church in Branscombe: Call 01297 552307 or see http://holyford.org/

Seaton Methodist Church: Contact Becky Lovatt on 01297 21818 or email deaconbecky@outlook.com

Crossroads Church: Contact Jon Sibley via email contact@crossroad.org.uk

St Augustine’s Catholic Church in Seaton: Call Father Anthony on 01297 32135.

-----

Online Support

For updates on how Seaton Town Council is helping out in the community see www.seaton.gov.uk

The Beer Village website has regular updates on what shops and services are currently open in the village. Take a look at www.beervillage.co.uk

Check out the Branscombe Facebook page to find out the latest news in the village.

-----

Local People’s Quotes

Seaton Mayor, Cllr Ken Beer said: “I have to thank the Seaton Coronavirus Community Group for the way it has united our town, with help always at hand if required. My hope is that this community spirit will continue after this problem is over and I would like to organise a get-together so we can make our town a vibrant place to live and visit again.”

Commenting on the laptops donated by Purple Bricks to Seaton Primary School, headteacher Nic George said: “The school is currently supporting a number of families with their home learning who have limited or no access to technology. This will help and enable the children to continue to make progress through the lockdown, access a range of resources and remain in touch with their teachers.”

-----

Local Shops

Branscombe Brewery is delivering its brews to properties within a 20-mile radius of its site. Cases of brew, (12 x 500ml bottles), are reasonably priced. Call 01297 680511 or email branscombebrewery@yahoo.co.uk.

Beer Fisheries Ltd are running a free home delivery service within the local area. This is operational seven days a week. Call 01297 20297 for orders and information on stock.

Abbotts DIY re-opened on Monday, May 4. It is open from Monday to Saturday each week from 10am to 4pm, although this may be subject to change. A home delivery service is available in and around Seaton - call 01297 20960. See www.abbottsdiy.com

Londis on Primrose Way, Seaton offers a free delivery service to Seaton residents on orders of more than £10. Order by Thursday. Call 01297 24958.

The Musbury Garage Spar Shop offers a next working day delivery that is free to properties in Seaton and the surrounding villages. A minimum spend of £10 applies. Call 01297 552292.

Independent shop Squirrel offers a delivery service to residents in Seaton, Beer, Branscombe, Colyford, Colyton, Rousden, Lyme Regis, Uplyme, Charmouth, Axminster and Axmouth. It sells fresh fruit and vegetables, milk, bread, eggs, pasta, rice, flour and sugar. See https://squirrelseaton.co.uk/

Seaton Print and Design Ltd is selling a range of puzzles, jigsaws, colouring books and packs of pencils and will deliver to households in Seaton and Beer, free of charge. Call 01297 22602.

Seaton Computers is offering support to the elderly who are encountering online shopping issues. The service is available in Seaton, Beer, Colyton, Colyford, Axmouth, Axminster and Branscombe. Call 01297 625743 or 07966 444321.

-----

Essential Contacts:

NHS: 111

The Seaton Coronavirus Community Group: 07391 214268

East Devon District Council: 01395 516551

Age UK Devon: 0333 241 2340

Beer Pharmacy: 01297 21823

Beer Village: www.beervillage.co.uk

Townsend House Medical Centre: 01297 20616 or www.townsendhousesurgery.co.uk

Seaton and Colyton Medical Practice: 01297 20877 or

www.seatonandcolytonmedicalpractice.nhs.uk

The Beer Action Group Coronavirus Support Group: 07890 948262.

Branscombe Parish: clerk@branscombe.eastdevon.gov.uk or call 01297 553180

Seaton Foodbank: foodbankseaton@gmail.com or call 07598 927997