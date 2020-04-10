Coronavirus Community Lifelines in Seaton

Sleepy Seaton during the coronavirus outbreak Ref mha 13 20TI 7949 Picture: Terry Ife Terry Ife

In order to provide information to the people of Seaton, we have created this community lifeline to find sources of help in the area.

Stagecoach are running on school holiday timetables. Picture: Stagecoach Stagecoach are running on school holiday timetables. Picture: Stagecoach

Local Volunteer Networks

The Seaton Coronavirus Community Group is composed of willing members of the community providing invaluable support to the elderly, the vulnerable and those in self isolation. The Group has divided the town into nine areas, each with a designated co-ordinator. There are currently more than 130 volunteers assisting the community in a variety of ways. Volunteers have been helping by posting community support leaflets, shopping for groceries and other essential supplies, and phoning the elderly and vulnerable. For help, email: seaton.corona.help@gmail.com or call 07391 214268

The Beer Action Group Coronavirus Support group has posted community support postcards to all households in the community. For further information call Lee Reeve on 07890 948262.

Colyford Coronavirus Action Group is being co-ordinated by Anne West. Email her on annewest@lineone.net or call 01297 551375. For more information see www.colyfordvillage.co.uk

Sleepy Seaton during the coronavirus outbreak Ref mha 13 20TI 7974 Picture: Terry Ife Sleepy Seaton during the coronavirus outbreak Ref mha 13 20TI 7974 Picture: Terry Ife

Colyton Local Delivery Service is helping to support the elderly, the vulnerable and those that are in self isolation. Every street has a designated co-ordinator who is supported by an army of volunteers who help to deliver to households most in need. Call Liz Berry on 07754 785181 or Sue Brown on 01297 551113, or email Sue on suebrown170@btinternet.com

The Foodbank in Seaton is still operational and food distribution times are on Wednesdays from 2pm to 4pm. Anyone wanting help should email Foodbank on foodbankseaton@gmail.com or call 07598 927997

Pubs/Restaurants

Ragini restaurant, in Harbour Road in Seaton, has generously provided free meals to NHS employees and volunteers over the past seven days. The owners are sharing their secret recipes online via their Facebook page too – https://www.facebook.com/tandooritonight.co.uk/

Trotters Café in Seaton is providing a collection or delivery service of meals for a set price of £7. This service is available from Wednesday to Sunday, and until 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Delivery in Seaton is included. Call 01297 21411

Schools

Axe Valley Academy remained open for children of key workers and the vulnerable. The school has listed a large number of resources and activities on its website to enable its students to learn at home. Visit https://axevalley.devon.sch.uk/learning-at-home-resources-and-activities/

The Woodroffe School in Lyme Regis is closed for Easter. For updates see https://www.woodroffe.dorset.sch.uk/

The ‘outstanding’ Seaton Primary School has reopened after Easter. In its online school, there’s a section on the website featuring work and information devoted to each class. For information see https://seatonprimary.org.uk/

For Colyton Grammar’s updates and home school plans see www.colytongrammar.com/

Transport Links

Since Monday, March 23, bus services run by Stagecoach have been running on school holiday timetables. Check the colour or text codes on the timetable. Look for journeys marked with SH for ‘school holiday’. On timetables without this code, the buses will run as normal.

Concessionary passes can now be used before 9.30am, to allow the elderly and vulnerable to use the bus to take advantage of the supermarkets exclusive shopping times. See www.stagecoachbus.com

Churches

In line with current Government measures, all churches and places of worship are now closed for services.

Church and minister details in Seaton are as follows:

Seaton United Reformed Church: Call Sue Carter on 01297 20148, or email susan.carter869@gmail.com

St Gregory’s Church in Seaton: Contact Jeremy Trew on 01297 20391 or email coastalbsb@icloud.com

Seaton Baptist Church: Contact Ben Tucker on 07771 520311 or email ben@seatonbaptistchurch.co.uk

Seaton Methodist Church: Contact Becky Lovatt on 01297 21818 or email deaconbecky@outlook.com

Crossroads Church: Contact Jon Sibley via email contact@crossroad.org.uk

St Augustine’s Catholic Church: Call Father Anthony on 01297 32135

Members of the St Andrew’s Church congregation in Colyton can receive pastoral support on the phone. Call 01297 553180

Online Support

For updates on how Seaton Town Council is helping out in the community see www.seaton.gov.uk

East Devon District Council has a wealth of useful information on its website to assist community groups, residents and businesses in the area. Take a look at https://eastdevon.gov.uk/

Local People’s Quotes

Seaton Mayor, Cllr Ken Beer said: “I am humbled and amazed at the response of Seaton residents to the appeal of the town’s churches and town council for volunteers to help those residents who are at serious risk from Covid-19. Every area of the town is covered by teams of volunteers and I have personally used and proved its efficiency.”

Local Shops

The newly formed independent shop Squirrel has quickly transformed to offer an online and delivery service to residents in Seaton, Beer, Branscombe, Colyford, Colyton, Rousdon, Lyme Regis, Uplyme, Charmouth, Axminster and Axmouth. Along with fresh fruit and vegetables, it sells milk, bread, eggs, pasta, rice, flour and sugar. For delivery days, more information or to place an order see https://squirrelseaton.co.uk/

Seaton Computers will provide guidance to the elderly for the foreseeable future. Support is free to the elderly who are encountering any online shopping issues. The service is available primarily in Seaton, but also Beer, Colyton, Colyford, Axmouth, Axminster and Branscombe. Call 01297 625743 or 07966 444321

Carmel’s Kitchen will deliver hot meals to the elderly and vulnerable in Colyton and Seaton. Visit www.carmelskitchen.co.uk or call 07835 874 897 or email meals@carmelskitchen.co.uk

Homeware and DIY store Abbotts in Seaton is offering free deliveries in the town and wider area, subject to a minimum spend. Visit www.abbottsdiy.co.uk or call 01297 20960

The Bear Bread Bakery and Kitchen in Colyton offer a delivery service on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. They sell a variety of sourdough breads and sweet treats including donuts, danishes and scones. Call 07941 275387

The elderly and vulnerable have priority time to shop at Tesco in Seaton between 9am and 10am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. NHS workers can shop for an hour, before checkouts open, at 10am on Sundays. They also have priority shopping hours between 9am and 10am on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Co-op in Seaton has a dedicated hour especially for vulnerable customers, those who care for them and NHS workers.

This takes place daily between 8am-9am from Monday to Saturday, and at 10am-11am on Sundays.

Essential Contacts:

NHS: 111

The Seaton Coronavirus Community Group: 07391 214268

East Devon District Council - 01395 516551

Devon Carers Helpline - 03456 434 435

Age UK Devon - 0333 241 2340

Beer Pharmacy – 01297 21823

Townsend House Medical Centre - 01297 20616 or www.townsendhousesurgery.co.uk

Seaton & Colyton Medical Practice - 01297 20877 or

www.seatonandcolytonmedicalpractice.nhs.uk