Colyton’s ‘local heroes’ praised for helping others during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 08:59 12 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:40 12 July 2020

St Andrews Church, Colyton. Picture: Terry Ife

The chairman of Colyton Parish Council has praised the ‘local heroes’ for their efforts to help fellow residents during the coronavirus lockdown.

Writing in the community newsletter Cllr Andrew Parr said: “On behalf of the Colyton Parish Council I would like to publicly acknowledge and praise the extraordinary resolve and collective response of everyone in Colyton and Colyford in the face of the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID 19 pandemic.

“In particular, those in the frontline of the NHS, the care sector, essential workers and the army of local volunteers who have selflessly stepped in to provide support to the most vulnerable and isolated members of our community.

“Your innovation, stoicism and enduring resolve have been truly inspirational. So to each and every member of the Parish who has held out a hand of support to their friends and neighbours, thank you.”

A support network with more than 100 volunteers has been set up in Colyton and Colyford to help isolated and vulnerable people.

