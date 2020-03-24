Advanced search

Devon and Cornwall Police to deploy targeted patrols.

PUBLISHED: 08:33 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:36 24 March 2020

Police are investigating the incident. Picture: Mark Atherton

Devon and Cornwall police are planning targeted patrols to ensure the Prime Minister’s tough new Coronavirus measures are adhered to.

In a statement following Boris Johnson’s announcements last night (Monday March 23) Assistant Chief Constable Glen Mayhew said: “Following the further measures announced by the Prime Minister this evening, we wanted to provide a brief update on what these measures mean for Devon and Cornwall police.

“Current legislation provides officers with powers to disperse large groups of people if necessary and to take action against anti-social behaviour and public disorder.

“With immediate effect we are deploying officers to undertake targeted patrols, actively encouraging people to adhere to the measures which have been put in place.

“Over the next few days, additional legislation will be made available to the police, however I anticipate the vast majority of people within our communities will adhere to these restrictions.

“We each have a part to play to protect the loved ones in our communities and by doing this we can save lives.

“As part of the Local Resilience Forum we have been working with key partners for several weeks developing plans to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

“There are over 30 partner agencies in the resilience forum who, as part of the local communities themselves understand what is required and we have a range of measures in place to ensure core services are maintained for vulnerable members of the community.

“I am confident that whilst we are working in an uncharted environment and the measures are unsettling for everyone, working together, we can all make an impact to prevent the spread of the virus and save lives.”

