Advanced search

Lyme and Exmouth lifeboat crews help rescue missing diver

PUBLISHED: 15:36 26 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:36 26 April 2020

Exmouth Lifeboat crew transfer the diver to Lyme Regis Lifeboat. Picture: Andy Butterfield, Lyme Regis RNLI

Exmouth Lifeboat crew transfer the diver to Lyme Regis Lifeboat. Picture: Andy Butterfield, Lyme Regis RNLI

Archant

Lifeboats from Lyme and Exmouth and a Royal Navy ship were involved in the hunt for a missing diver five miles off Lyme Regis yesterday afternoon (Saturday, April 26)

HMS Tyne and the coastguard rescue helicopter. Picture: Andy Butterfield, Lyme Regis RNLIHMS Tyne and the coastguard rescue helicopter. Picture: Andy Butterfield, Lyme Regis RNLI

Two fishermen, one from Cornwall and the other from Edinburgh who were both staying in Bridport, were diving for scallops when one of them became detached from his surface buoy/marker.

He had been diving without a buddy.

The marker buoy was discovered by the other man aboard the boat with no diver attached, and he then contacted the coastguard.

Lyme Regis lifeboat, Exmouth lifeboat and HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopters from St Athan and Newquay were scrambled to search for the diver.

At least four other fishing vessels joined the hunt along with the Royal Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel HMS Tyne.

After some considerable time searching for the missing man, Sub Lieutenant Boyle, from HMS Tyne, spotted the diver and Exmouth Lifeboat was able to recover him from the water safe and well.

He was transferred to Lyme Regis lifeboat, The Spirit of Loch Fyne, and the crew brought him back to the safety of the Cobb harbour.

The diver, who did not want to be named, told Lyme Regis RNLI officials: “I came up to the surface with my bag of scallops and was shouting at the guy in the boat but the swell had picked up, the waves were bigger and he was up wind so he couldn’t hear me.

“I saw the helicopter fly over and some of the other boats searching. “I was very relieved when the lifeboat crew arrived and pulled me out of the water.

“Thank you to everyone involved.”

Lyme Regis coastguard team and police attended the incident, and the two fishermen were issued with a fine for breaching the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

Lyme Regis lifeboat operations manager Nick Marks said: “We are glad that the diver is safe and well however the RNLI is recommending that you should not go in or near the water during this lockdown.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 27

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Cranbrook man launches virtual pub quiz from his back garden pub to raise funds for NHS

Ben Rushton stages a weekly pub quiz on Facebook for the community of Cranbrook. Picture: Hannah Land Photography

Festive Fun - A 60 question football and general sports quiz

Sports quiz

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Grizzly race raises record-breaking £31,000

The Grizzly Run 2020 Ref mhsp 11 20TI 0146 Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 27

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

Cranbrook man launches virtual pub quiz from his back garden pub to raise funds for NHS

Ben Rushton stages a weekly pub quiz on Facebook for the community of Cranbrook. Picture: Hannah Land Photography

Festive Fun - A 60 question football and general sports quiz

Sports quiz

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Grizzly race raises record-breaking £31,000

The Grizzly Run 2020 Ref mhsp 11 20TI 0146 Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Lyme and Exmouth lifeboat crews help rescue missing diver

Exmouth Lifeboat crew transfer the diver to Lyme Regis Lifeboat. Picture: Andy Butterfield, Lyme Regis RNLI

Tractor destroyed in Axminster blaze

Axminster fire engine

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 26

Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan celebrates dismissing England's Kevin Pietersen during the First Test at the Asgiriya International Stadium, Kandy

Sidmouth hotel seeks NHS heroes nominations as it offers complementary stays in competition

The Harbour Hotel and Spa. Ref shs 43 18TI 3678. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth RFC - a history of touring action both home and away

The 1935 Sidmouth RFC touring party at Chingford. Picture; SRFC
Drive 24