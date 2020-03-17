Shute Festival still going ahead

St Michael's Church at Shute. Picture: Grassrootsgroundswell via flickr.com Archant

Organisers of Shute Festival - being staged over a seven month period this year - say they are still planning to go ahead with the opening event on Friday May 1 despite coronavirus.

A spokesman said: “We are monitoring the UK Government advice...in the event that we have to postpone any event, tickets purchased will be valid for the new date and anyone who cannot make the new date will be refunded.

“At present we are planning on going ahead with our festival events as scheduled beginning on May. 1

“Those of you have been to our events before will know that our audience is relatively small and ticket sales for all events are capped at 100.

“As we are holding single events over a seven month period, there will therefore be a limited number of people at the festival venue at any given time.

“We will keep you updated on a regular basis. In the meantime please stay well and be safe and we are looking forward to seeing you all at Shute Festival 2020.

“We will keep you updated on a regular basis. In the meantime please stay well and be safe and we are looking forward to seeing you all at Shute Festival 2020.”

Shute Festival will kick off on May 1 with the sounds of a Russian chorale singing a mixture of folk and church music.

Alos during the same month travel writer Sophy Roberts will be in conversation, on May 22, about her new book The Lost Pianos of Siberia which has already had rave reviews and tells her story of wanderings and meetings in some of Russia’s most remote places.

This is followed on May 23 by James Crowden on The Frozen River - Seeking Silence in the Himalaya.

Tickets are now on sale for all events.

Shute Festival is non plastic, sustainable, and fully committed to supporting its local community.

Proceeds from the festival go directly to support Shute Primary School and St Michael’s Church Shute.