Lyme Lifeboat supporters cancel AGM

Lyme Regis lifeboat. Picture: RNLI Archant

Lyme Regis and Charmouth Lifeboat Supporters group has cancelled its annual general meeting due to take place on April 1 because of Coronavirus.

The management committee took this decision in light of the emerging national advice on supporting measures to limit spread of the disease.

A spokesman for the group said: “We apologise for any inconvenience and will keep everyone up to date with our activities via our Facebook page.”