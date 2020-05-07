Trading Standards to continue monitoring restrictions over VE Day bank holiday weekend

Many hospitality and leisure businesses across the county are being reminded that they should remain closed by Trading Standards teams across the region.

Trading Standards teams across Devon, Somerset and Torbay are reminding hospitality and leisure businesses in the region that, with very few exceptions, all hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, holiday rentals, campsites and boarding houses should remain closed for commercial use until further notice.

As the lockdown continues and we prepare to commemorate VE day at home this bank holiday weekend, Trading Standards teams are continuing to monitor the restrictions put in place to help keep us all safe.

And restaurants, public houses, wine bars, cafes, canteens and other food and drink establishments are also being reminded that they must also close unless they are providing food for takeaway or delivery only.

Holidaymakers are also reminded that visiting the West Country for leisure is not regarded as essential travel and they risk receiving a fine from the police.

Cllr Rufus Gilbert, Devon County Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for Trading Standards said: “Although the lockdown is due to be reviewed this week, we need our local businesses to continue to act responsibly and follow the government guidance.

“The vast majority of businesses across the region have done well to comply with the measures so far, which is excellent. Thanks to them, and the way we have all changed our behaviour, infection rates here are slower and lower than in other parts of the country.

“But we can’t get complacent. It is now more vital than ever that we continue to abide by the restrictions the government have put in place in order to protect the NHS and save lives.”

Paul Thomas, head of Trading Standards Business Support and Innovation said: “This is a difficult time for everyone, particularly with much of the region’s industry reliant on the busy tourism season, but I encourage business owners to follow our advice and continue to comply with the restrictions.

“We are here to support businesses and consumers through this challenging period and we will continue to share updated advice and guidance as and when it becomes available.

“However, there are serious implications for those who choose to deliberately flout the rules, and any breaches of legislation will be taken seriously and investigated.”

There is a range of support available and businesses from all sectors are encouraged to contact the Growth Hub for advice, including:

If you are unsure if the rules apply to your business, please check the Gov.uk website for guidance.

If you think a business is open illegally, please report the matter by email to tradingstandards@devon.gov.uk.