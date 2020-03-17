Coronavirus: Lyme Mayor cancels civic night

Lyme Regis Mayor Brian Larcombe. Picture: LRTC Archant

The mayor of Lyme Regis has ‘with personal regret’ cancelled his civic night due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Cllr Brian Larcombe was due to host an evening for community organisations and civic guests at the Woodmead Halls on Saturday, April 4.

Following the first of the Prime Minister’s daily news conferences on March 16, in which he outlined a series of measures to prevent the spread of the virus, Cllr Larcombe took the decision to cancel the annual event.

The mayor personally wrote to all those who had bought tickets to tell them about the cancellation and thank them for their support to the town and the event.

He wrote: “It is with personal regret but necessary, that I have taken the decision to cancel the Civic Night due to take place on Saturday, 4th April.

“This has been prompted by the coronavirus COVID- 19 outbreak and the consequential advice and measures being advocated.

“Official announcements and guidance is changing almost daily and current advice is that while open spaces are OK close gatherings within confined areas are not, and to avoid non-essential contact and maintain social distancing.

“It has been indicated that these measures should exist up to and beyond the date of the civic night and so, although the loss of this prominent event in the civic calendar is very disappointing, I feel in the interests of all concerned that there is no choice but to cancel it.

“I personally wish to thank you for all your support to our town and this event - hopefully I’ll be able to make a renewed invite later in the year. In the meantime, the council office will refund your ticket(s) purchase.

“Please ring the office on 01297 445175 or e-mail enquiries@lymeregistowncouncil.gov.uk in order to provide your refund payment.

“May I wish you well and thank you for your support and understanding.”