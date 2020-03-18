Coronavirus: Lyme Lifeboat Station closed to visitors
PUBLISHED: 16:40 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:40 18 March 2020
Archant
Lyme Regis Lifeboat Station has been closed to visitors.
In a statement issued this afternoon (Wednesday, March 18) operations manager Nick Marks said: “In order to protect our volunteers as much as possible from coronavirus infection Lyme Regis Lifeboat Station has closed to visitors for the foreseeable future.
“The RNLI shop on the Cobb has also closed.
“Lifeboat training has been reduced to the bare minimum needed to sustain our ability to deliver a lifesaving service.
“The lifeboat crew will continue to respond to service calls as and when required.”
