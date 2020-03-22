Advanced search

Seaton Town Council by-election cancelled

PUBLISHED: 07:02 23 March 2020

Volunteers are needed at Seaton during the Coronavirus crisis. Picture: Chris Carson

Volunteers are needed at Seaton during the Coronavirus crisis. Picture: Chris Carson

Archant

Seaton Town Council’s by-election scheduled for Thursday, March 26, has been cancelled following Government guidance about Coronavirus.

The authority will now decide whether to co-opt the two candidates who put themselves forward for election.

East Devon Returning Officer Mark Williams said: “My priority is to ensure the wellbeing of the public who were due to vote and the staff running the polling stations.

“In light of the current exceptional circumstances and on the advice of the Association of Electoral Administrators the right decision is to cancel the election.

“I have written to Seaton Town Council and suggested that the council may wish to consider co-opting the two candidates who were standing for the election.”

Any postal votes received by the returning officer will remain unopened and will be confidentially destroyed.

The town council will not be charged for any administration costs in preparation for the election.

For further information, contact the electoral services team on 01395 517402.

The Government has given its full support to returning officers to cancel or suspend elections to prevent the spread of the virus.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Seaton Town Council by-election cancelled

Volunteers are needed at Seaton during the Coronavirus crisis. Picture: Chris Carson

Toby Garrick leads the mighty green quartet home at the Bath Half Marathon

Running

Coronavirus: Seaton Council announces emergency measures.

Volunteers are needed at Seaton during the Coronavirus crisis. Picture: Chris Carson

CPE Bach’s St Matthew Passion to be performed in Axminster 231 years after it was written

Peter Parshall.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Seaton Town Council by-election cancelled

Volunteers are needed at Seaton during the Coronavirus crisis. Picture: Chris Carson

Toby Garrick leads the mighty green quartet home at the Bath Half Marathon

Running

Coronavirus: Seaton Council announces emergency measures.

Volunteers are needed at Seaton during the Coronavirus crisis. Picture: Chris Carson

CPE Bach’s St Matthew Passion to be performed in Axminster 231 years after it was written

Peter Parshall.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Seaton Tramway suspends services

Coronavirus has derailed Seaton Tramway.

Seaton Town Council by-election cancelled

Volunteers are needed at Seaton during the Coronavirus crisis. Picture: Chris Carson

CPE Bach’s St Matthew Passion to be performed in Axminster 231 years after it was written

Peter Parshall.

Coronavirus: the Devon Song Festival in March has been cancelled

East Devon Music Festival is looking for new committee members. Picture: Getty Images/Hemera

Don’t visit loved ones on Mother’s Day - Prime Minister’s message amid coronavirus

The CCG has urged patients to not stockpile medication. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24