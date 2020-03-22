Seaton Town Council by-election cancelled

Volunteers are needed at Seaton during the Coronavirus crisis. Picture: Chris Carson Archant

Seaton Town Council’s by-election scheduled for Thursday, March 26, has been cancelled following Government guidance about Coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The authority will now decide whether to co-opt the two candidates who put themselves forward for election.

East Devon Returning Officer Mark Williams said: “My priority is to ensure the wellbeing of the public who were due to vote and the staff running the polling stations.

“In light of the current exceptional circumstances and on the advice of the Association of Electoral Administrators the right decision is to cancel the election.

“I have written to Seaton Town Council and suggested that the council may wish to consider co-opting the two candidates who were standing for the election.”

Any postal votes received by the returning officer will remain unopened and will be confidentially destroyed.

The town council will not be charged for any administration costs in preparation for the election.

For further information, contact the electoral services team on 01395 517402.

The Government has given its full support to returning officers to cancel or suspend elections to prevent the spread of the virus.