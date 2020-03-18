Coronavirus: Seaton Council announces emergency measures.

Seaton Town Council is setting up a team of volunteers to support vulnerable residents during the Coronavirus crisis.

It is working with community groups and local churches to co-ordinate the efforts of volunteers while the emergency persists.

In a statement the council said: “In light of the escalating public health crisis across the UK, arising from the spread of Covid-19, the town council is working with individuals and members of churches and community groups from Seaton and its surrounds to co-ordinate volunteer efforts to provide support for those who need it whilst the emergency persists.

“As such, we are urgently seeking local volunteers who are willing to help those members of the community who are vulnerable and self-isolating, or likely to be self-isolating imminently.”

Help is needed to:

Deliver leaflets in their area of the town with details of where help can be sought.

Collect groceries and other essential supplies.

Check on the elderly and vulnerable by telephone.

Posting mail.

Assist in any other ways required, whilst always taking every precaution to protect themselves.

Anyone who is willing to help with the initiatives is asked to supply their name, telephone number and the road/street where they live in an e mail to: seaton.corona.help@gmail.com