Seaton Visually Impaired Club faces closure

Members of Seaton Visually Impaired Club at a recent gathering. Picture: S&DVIC Archant

Seaton and District Visually Impaired Club has been forced to close because of the Coronavirus - and its future looks uncertain.

Organisers say its meetings at St Gregory’s Church Hall may not begin again for a few months because of the disease.

Retiring chairman Terry Grimsley said, in addition, the group also faces a manpower crisis.

He told The Herald: “We are desperate to find a new chairman and other helpers so that the club can continue to flourish.”

Mr Grimsley, the retiring chairman, said he would be willing to help find a replacement along with Tracey Agutter, from Devon in Sight, and Judy Prior of the Macular Society of which the club is an associate member.

Seaton and District Visually Impaired Club has been running for more than 25 years and recently lost all of the able bodied organisers.

The fear is that it may now be forced to close at the end of April.

The club meets on the third Monday of each month and anyone able to help would probably need an hour on the preceding Saturday and then about five hours on the Monday.

A car driver would be of benefit as well as being physically able.

Experience in dealing with people with sight loss would be an advantage.

To find out more contact Terry Grimsley on 01297 22493.

* The club was originally formed by Devon County Council back in the early 1990’s and met in Sidford.

As many of the members came from the Seaton area it was decided to start a group based in that town and the Seaton Monday Club was formed in January 1997 with 33 members.

At the Club AGM, in January 2002, it was decided to change the name to The Seaton and District Club For The Visually Impaired with some 37 members.

Today, as then, the club meets at St Gregory’s Church Hall on the third Monday of the month at 2.30pm.

The purpose of the club is to bring together people with any form of sight loss to engage with each other and share experiences.

The club also has speakers covering many subjects and from time to time a musical meeting.