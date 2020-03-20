Shute Festival events called off

St Michael's Church at Shute. Picture: Grassrootsgroundswell via flickr.com Archant

Shute Festival 2020 has been postponed in response to the current Covid-19 pandemic.

A spokesman said: “We have been monitoring the situation, UK government advice, and that of the scientists carefully.

“Obviously the wider public health concerns are paramount both in terms of individuals and also ensuring that the NHS is not overburdened and that health care professionals are not put at greater risk than necessary.

“The situation is extremely volatile and it is very uncertain how long restrictions on freedom of movement and requirements for social distancing will last.

“Lyra Vocal Ensemble who were due to travel from Russia in April and were the opening event on May 1 have cancelled their UK tour already.

“It seems very unlikely that any of the events scheduled for May, June and July can go ahead as planned, and we won’t know about the impact on events in September to November until further down the line.

“As such we are going to postpone the events up until the end of July now and will aim to reschedule those later.

“As and when restrictions are lifted and it is considered safe to hold public gatherings we can consider on an event-by-event basis what we will do.

“For those who have already bought tickets for events in May to July you will have an automatic credit which can be applied to any future event or if you want a refund now we can offer that to you if you email us at shutefest@gmail.com.

“Obviously it would help us enormously if you would accept a credit.”

“Most of all we hope you and family are all well and safe and stay that way.

“And hope you can all get out on some (social distance appropriate) walks wherever you are.

It may also be a great time for people to hunker down with books as our broadbands in respective parts of the country struggle with the additional online activity.

“So here is to lots of ‘paper’ reading too in the next six months....”