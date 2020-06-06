Advanced search

Coronavirus testing centre opens in Honiton

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 June 2020

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

A temporary Covid-19 testing facility opens in Honiton on Monday, June 8.

It will be located in the car park at Lace Walk, and will open at 10am.

Anyone showing symptoms of Covid-19 is eligible for a test, but must register in advance via the Government’s online portal.

This is to speed up the process and reduce queuing time.

Anyone who is unable to register online may still be able to have the test after filling in a registration form at the site.

The centre is being set up under the Government’s Test and Trace operation, and will be run by Ministry of Defence personnel.

The symptoms of Covid-19 include a high temperature, a new, continuous cough and a loss or change to the sense of smell or taste.

Tests should be carried out within five days of starting to experience symptoms.

For further information, and to book a test, visit the NHS website.

