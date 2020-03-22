Seaton Tramway suspends services

Coronavirus has derailed Seaton Tramway. Archant

Seaton Tramway has halted services because of the Coronavirus crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Spokesman Josh Castree said: “With the ever-changing situation, it is imperative that we protect the health and wellbeing of our visitors and our staff.

“The closure will mean all tram services, events and experiences will be cancelled or postponed until a later date.

“We will continue to monitor this decision with further meetings and will remain closed until Government advice changes.

“We can only apologise for any disappointment this causes.

“However, we are sure you will understand and continue your support for Charities like us.

“The Coronavirus is unprecedented and has created difficult times across the industries we share with Heritage Railways and leisure.

“Railways and tramways like ours survive because of the amazing support we get from our visitors and passengers through donations and ticket sales.

“In a time where people are our rightly self-isolating, charities’ futures can be put at risk.

“Therefore, we ask that supporters who may have booked with us in the near future, to consider moving their travel dates with us instead of asking for a refund.

“Our staff will be in touch with you to discuss your booking.

“You can also continue to support us by making a donation at: http://bit.ly/DonateToSeatonTramway

You can purchase a gift voucher for future travel at: http://bit.ly/GiftVoucherSeatonTramway

“Or purchase from our online store, where we are adding more products daily: http://bit.ly/SeatonTramwayShop

“We thank all our supporters, volunteers and staff for their understanding and look forward to the time where this situation will all be over and can welcome them all back.

“Please note, the premises will still be manned and maintenance will continue for the foreseeable future.

“All updates will be posted on our website and our social media: www.tram.co.uk

For a full list of cancelled events visit the tramway’s website at: https://bit.ly/TramwayIsClosed

Seaton Tramway operates narrow gauge heritage trams between Seaton, Colyford and Colyton in East Devon’s Axe Valley, travelling alongside the River Axe estuary through two nature reserves and giving an unrivalled view of the abundant wading bird life.