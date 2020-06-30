Tributes paid to Seaton care home Covid victim

Seaton care home worker Emilda Cimafranca who died after contracting Covid-19 Archant

Tributes have been paid to a Seaton care home worker who has died from coronavirus.

Mum-of-three Emilda Cimafranca was an employee at Thornfield Care Home in Scalwell Lane. She was 54 when she died at the Royal Dvon and Exeter Hospital on June 6.

A spokesman for Cannon Care Homes, which runs Thornfield, said: “It is with considerable sadness that I report on the passing of Emilda, a valued and much liked and respected member of staff at Thornfield Care Home.

“She had been fighting the Covid 19 virus for many weeks but in spite of a valiant and determined battle she was eventually overcome.

“I am sure she and her family would want me to thank everyone who tried to help her and I would certainly like to pass on my very best and warmest wishes to her family and friends who I know will be devastated at Emilda’s passing.”