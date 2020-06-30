Advanced search

Tributes paid to Seaton care home Covid victim

PUBLISHED: 08:52 01 July 2020

Seaton care home worker Emilda Cimafranca who died after contracting Covid-19

Seaton care home worker Emilda Cimafranca who died after contracting Covid-19

Archant

Tributes have been paid to a Seaton care home worker who has died from coronavirus.

Mum-of-three Emilda Cimafranca was an employee at Thornfield Care Home in Scalwell Lane. She was 54 when she died at the Royal Dvon and Exeter Hospital on June 6.

A spokesman for Cannon Care Homes, which runs Thornfield, said: “It is with considerable sadness that I report on the passing of Emilda, a valued and much liked and respected member of staff at Thornfield Care Home.

“She had been fighting the Covid 19 virus for many weeks but in spite of a valiant and determined battle she was eventually overcome.

“I am sure she and her family would want me to thank everyone who tried to help her and I would certainly like to pass on my very best and warmest wishes to her family and friends who I know will be devastated at Emilda’s passing.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Seaton mayor welcomes lockdown easing

Mayor Ken Beer is looking forward to the reopening of Seaton Jurassic.

Can you put a date on the naming of Axminster’s steam loco?

The naming of the West Country class locomotive Axminster.

East Devon care homes launch a sCAREcrow contest

Seaton's Check House sCAREcrow comtest entry - The Wizard of Oz. Picture: Check House

Lakeview Manor set for July reopening with new safety measures

Lakeview Manor in Dunkeswell, Honiton. Picture: Jo Hunt/ Lakeview Hotel

Lyme lifeboat launched to kayaker’s distress call

Lyme Regis Lifeboat. Picture: RNLI

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Seaton mayor welcomes lockdown easing

Mayor Ken Beer is looking forward to the reopening of Seaton Jurassic.

Can you put a date on the naming of Axminster’s steam loco?

The naming of the West Country class locomotive Axminster.

East Devon care homes launch a sCAREcrow contest

Seaton's Check House sCAREcrow comtest entry - The Wizard of Oz. Picture: Check House

Lakeview Manor set for July reopening with new safety measures

Lakeview Manor in Dunkeswell, Honiton. Picture: Jo Hunt/ Lakeview Hotel

Lyme lifeboat launched to kayaker’s distress call

Lyme Regis Lifeboat. Picture: RNLI

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Tributes paid to Seaton care home Covid victim

Seaton care home worker Emilda Cimafranca who died after contracting Covid-19

The GREAT and good of inspirational businesses

THERE FOR YOU: Queen’s Hotel lit up for NHS

Stokes to captain England in first Test as Root isolates

England's Ben Stokes practices slip catching during the training session at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Seaton mayor welcomes lockdown easing

Mayor Ken Beer is looking forward to the reopening of Seaton Jurassic.

Entries open soon for Uplyme’s virtual summer show

Uplyme Virtual Summer Show will be just for fun with no trophies awarded. Picture ULRHS