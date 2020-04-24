East Devon gardening clubs cancel events

Many local nurseries are now offering to deliver garden plants. Picture: Chris Carson Archant

Gardening clubs in East Devon have been forced to shelve planned events because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Colyton and District Garden Society has cancelled all talks and events until at least August.

Spokeswoman Judy Walton said the decision had been taken because of the Government’s coronavirus restrictions and concern for their members.

She said: “This means that there will be no annual plant sale at the end of May and no annual outing in July.”

For further information people should contact Sue Price on 01297 552362.

Uplyme and Lyme Regis Horticultural Society has also announced that its current schedule of outings and talks is on hold.

The plant sale on May 16 is cancelled as is the summer show on July 11.

The lavender theme and 2020 schedule of classes will be used in 2021. Visit: www.https://ulrhs.wordpress.com/news/ to see a list of local nurseries who will deliver plants.