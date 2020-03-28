Honiton Lions donate to coronavirus support groups

Honiton Lions Archant

Honiton and District Lions Club has been helping to fund local groups who are supporting people during the coronavirus outbreak.

The club has made donations of £250 to several organisations.

These have included local community transport group TRIP, the Honiton 55plus club, the local foodbank and a meals service being operated from the town’s rugby club.

Lion Dave Rickard said that because many of their members were in the over 70s age group - more vulnerable to the disease - they had decided not to go out into the community but to provide their help via cash donations.

“We commend all those who are doing good works,” he told The Herald