Advanced search

Town council supports dog ban on Cranbrook sports pitches

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 January 2020

Ingrams sports fields, soon to be out of bounds for dog walkers. Ref mhc 05 20TI 7195. Picture: Terry Ife

Ingrams sports fields, soon to be out of bounds for dog walkers. Ref mhc 05 20TI 7195. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Dog walking could be banned on Cranbrook's sports pitches after excrement was reportedly left on the fields.

The blanket ban could be enforced on the entire Ingrams sports site, close to the Grange Court Hotel on London Road, in the form of a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO).

The order would have to be introduced by East Devon District Council (EDDC), but the town council unanimously supported the idea on Monday, January 20.

In the meantime, councillors agreed to put up signs banning dogs.

Councillor Ray Bloxham said the pitches are used by more than 80 children each weekend, who are part of various junior football teams.

He said: "If a child has an open wound and slid on the pitch and picked up dog poo into the wound, it's very serious and could even require surgery to make sure there's no long-lasting impact on them.

"It's very important that the area is kept clear of dog poo.

"Whether or not we get an official PSPO dog ban, what we want is to keep dogs out, and we would hope the public would respect that."

Most Read

New head for Beer Primary School following critical Ofsted report

Beer Primary School. Ref shb 05 20TI 7192. Picture: Terry Ife

Lorry driver injured in A30 tractor collision

Traffic has come to a standstill on the A30. Picture: Terry Ife

Rousdon mum who lost cherished memories in flat blaze heaps praise on firefighters and community

The home of Christina Hankin (pictured) was destroyed in a blaze at Rousdon last week. Picture: Matthew Lee / Christina Hankin

Pupils clean up at Seaton Beach

Seaton Primary School pupils with some of the rubbish they removed from the beach. Picture: Jess Broom.

Hazardous driving as parts of Devon set to face wintry conditions overnight

Gritting lorries will be out in force across Devon.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New head for Beer Primary School following critical Ofsted report

Beer Primary School. Ref shb 05 20TI 7192. Picture: Terry Ife

Lorry driver injured in A30 tractor collision

Traffic has come to a standstill on the A30. Picture: Terry Ife

Rousdon mum who lost cherished memories in flat blaze heaps praise on firefighters and community

The home of Christina Hankin (pictured) was destroyed in a blaze at Rousdon last week. Picture: Matthew Lee / Christina Hankin

Pupils clean up at Seaton Beach

Seaton Primary School pupils with some of the rubbish they removed from the beach. Picture: Jess Broom.

Hazardous driving as parts of Devon set to face wintry conditions overnight

Gritting lorries will be out in force across Devon.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Sophie Keech stages epic fight back at pre-qualifier after an injury filled 2019

Sophie Keech has enjoyed a good start to 2020. Picture: LISA KEECH

AVRs take on the Blackdown Beast alongside Morris Dancers

Patrick Devine-Wright at the Slaughterford nine cross country race. Picture: AVR

Honiton ladies three-ball team competition joy for trio

Generic Golf shot. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 8783-17-12SH To order your copy of this photograph visit www.sidmouthherald.co.uk and click on myphotos24

Chard get walkover win into Somerset Vase Cup semi-finals

Rugby ball.

Upottery suffer more home woe as they are beaten by Seaton Town

Upottery at home to Exmouth Spartans. Ref mhsp 02 20TI 6678. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24