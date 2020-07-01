Advanced search

East Devon beach huts and chalets set to re-open

PUBLISHED: 18:35 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:35 01 July 2020

Colourful beach huts on Seaton's West Walk. Picture EDDC

Colourful beach huts on Seaton's West Walk. Picture EDDC

Archant

East Devon District Council’s beach huts and chalets will re-open from Saturday (July 4), in line with the government’s relaxation of lockdown rules.

The council has 417 beach huts in Sidmouth, Seaton, Beer, Budleigh and Exmouth.

It has 20 chalets in Exmouth, which, along with the 68 beach huts can be used all-year-round.

The season for the other beach huts runs from late March to the end of October.

The beach huts have remained closed since lockdown in March.

Now they are being re-opened, the council will put up social distancing signage and ground stencils at each site.

Tenants will be given brief guidance on steps they should take at their sites, and will be required to adhere to detailed government guidance on social distancing and hygiene, to ensure that the huts and chalets are used safely and responsibly.

For beach hut tenants who are shielding or are unable to use their hut this season the council has agreed that no charge for their hut will be made this year, they will be able to take up their normal rental next year if they wish.

Access for erecting huts or collecting keys is under way and EDDC is requiring that all huts are up within a strict three week period, to minimise any impact on the summer holidays.

Tenants will be responsible for ensuring the safety of hut erections, adhering to covid-19 secure guidance and safe methods of operation or ensuring their contractors do so.

To compensate for the lost time due to the Lockdown the council is holding the beach hut charge rate from last year and reducing it pro-rata for the remaining season.

Councillor Paul Hayward, deputy leader of EDDC said: “I am delighted that these much-loved and well-used public amenities are now able to be re-opened, subject to the necessary social distancing and signage.

“I wholeheartedly believe that council has struck the right balance between public safety and public amenity in this decision and look forward to seeing our beaches and tourist spots bustling with laughter and fun again.

“Summer is an intrinsic part of Devon life and the ability to sit by the seaside is an oft overlooked pleasure.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Tributes paid to Seaton care home Covid victim

Seaton care home worker Emilda Cimafranca who died after contracting Covid-19

Seaton mayor welcomes lockdown easing

Mayor Ken Beer is looking forward to the reopening of Seaton Jurassic.

Can you put a date on the naming of Axminster’s steam loco?

The naming of the West Country class locomotive Axminster.

East Devon care homes launch a sCAREcrow contest

Seaton's Check House sCAREcrow comtest entry - The Wizard of Oz. Picture: Check House

Gittisham murder trial delayed

A new date for the Gittisham murder trial will be set at Exeter Crown Court on July 31

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes paid to Seaton care home Covid victim

Seaton care home worker Emilda Cimafranca who died after contracting Covid-19

Seaton mayor welcomes lockdown easing

Mayor Ken Beer is looking forward to the reopening of Seaton Jurassic.

Can you put a date on the naming of Axminster’s steam loco?

The naming of the West Country class locomotive Axminster.

East Devon care homes launch a sCAREcrow contest

Seaton's Check House sCAREcrow comtest entry - The Wizard of Oz. Picture: Check House

Gittisham murder trial delayed

A new date for the Gittisham murder trial will be set at Exeter Crown Court on July 31

Latest from the Midweek Herald

East Devon beach huts and chalets set to re-open

Colourful beach huts on Seaton's West Walk. Picture EDDC

Gittisham murder trial delayed

A new date for the Gittisham murder trial will be set at Exeter Crown Court on July 31

Lyme Bay Arts set to draw the crowds again

Michael Chappell collage for Infourmation

Tributes paid to Seaton care home Covid victim

Seaton care home worker Emilda Cimafranca who died after contracting Covid-19

How to establish good health as lockdown eases

Running can improve your health Picture: Getty Images