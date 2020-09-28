Lyme Town Council offices have closed

Lyme Regis Guildhall. Picture DC Archant

Lyme Regis Town Council offices have closed in line with the government’s latest Covid guidance.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Its Guildhall HQ in Church Street will not be open to the public, but staff will be working from home to continue delivering local services.

The closure comes following the government announcement on September 22 that people in England should work from home if they can, to reduce social mixing and slow the spread of the virus.

This means the external works’ staff will continue working as normal, as they are unable to work from home.

Town clerk John Wright said: “We appreciate the office closure may cause some inconvenience, but it is right and proper that we follow the government guidance for the safety of both our staff and customers.

“Fortunately, we are in a better position than we were in March when the pandemic hit us and staff had to adjust quickly to working from home.

“We now have the benefit of experience and all the practical arrangements needed to work effectively and efficiently from home have been put in place without difficulty.”

Council services can be accessed online at http://www.lymeregistowncouncil.gov.uk, by calling 01297 445175 or email enquiries@lymeregistowncouncil.gov.uk

The public are also asked to give the external works’ team space while they are working around the town.