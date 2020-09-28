Advanced search

Lyme Town Council offices have closed

PUBLISHED: 11:55 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:20 28 September 2020

Lyme Regis Guildhall. Picture DC

Lyme Regis Guildhall. Picture DC

Archant

Lyme Regis Town Council offices have closed in line with the government’s latest Covid guidance.

Its Guildhall HQ in Church Street will not be open to the public, but staff will be working from home to continue delivering local services.

The closure comes following the government announcement on September 22 that people in England should work from home if they can, to reduce social mixing and slow the spread of the virus.

This means the external works’ staff will continue working as normal, as they are unable to work from home.

Town clerk John Wright said: “We appreciate the office closure may cause some inconvenience, but it is right and proper that we follow the government guidance for the safety of both our staff and customers.

“Fortunately, we are in a better position than we were in March when the pandemic hit us and staff had to adjust quickly to working from home.

“We now have the benefit of experience and all the practical arrangements needed to work effectively and efficiently from home have been put in place without difficulty.”

Council services can be accessed online at http://www.lymeregistowncouncil.gov.uk, by calling 01297 445175 or email enquiries@lymeregistowncouncil.gov.uk

The public are also asked to give the external works’ team space while they are working around the town.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Lyme Town Council offices have closed

Lyme Regis Guildhall. Picture DC

Axminster-based Project Food awarded £18,000 grant to aid Coronavirus support

Ian Simpson, one of Project Food’s cooks. Picture: PF

Options to develop nature recovery networks to be considered by district council

The wildflower meadows in The Byes were highlighted in the report as a success Picture: Brenda Cockett

Honiton 666 trophy triumph for Alex Neil and Cathy Williams after close contest

The Treble Six trophy that was donated to the club by Ted and Mo Baker in 2005. Picture: JACKIE SEAGER

Feniton Football Club - a ‘chat’ with the chairman on all things Acland Park - on and off the pitch

Feniton Football Club's Acland Park home looking in superb condition for the 20/21 season. Picture; FENITON FC