Seaton Town Council sets budget at £379k for coming year

Seaton beach. Picture: Chris Carson Archant

Seaton residents are facing a small increase in their council tax bills to fund local services.

The town council has agreed a budget of £379,961 for the coming financial year - enough to maintain services at their current levels and, in some areas, extend them.

This includes making a contribution to East Devon District Council Streetscene service to provide an all-year-round street cleaning service as opposed to just a seasonal one.

The budget also includes funds to start Phase 1 of the Seaton Seafront Enhancement Scheme.

The town council's precept - its share of the total council tax bill - will amount to £104.61 per year for the average Band D property.

This equates to a three per cent increase over the current rate.

A spokesman for the council said: "The increase is solely due to a decision to place £10,000 in an earmarked reserve as a contribution to the funds required for the work on the Seaton Beach Management Plan, which is required in view of the erosion problems that are self evident.

"The estimate for the work required is £882,000 and of this it is provisionally estimated that £270,000 would be provided via a flood defense grant from Central Government, £150,000 from East Devon District Council and £30,000 from a South West Region grant.

"This leaves a £430,000 shortfall to which our earmarked reserve would contribute."