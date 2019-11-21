New bar and sports facilities planned for Cranbrook - as original plans 'inadequate'

Cranbrook view. Photo by Terry Ife ref mhc 5364-34-13TI To order your copy of this photo go to www.midweekherald.co.uk and click on myphotos24 Archant

Cranbrook could be set to get a new bar and clubroom as part of facilities for the town's sports hub - as the original plans for the site have been declared inadequate.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The sports hub at Cranbrook - known as Ingram's field - has been up and running since May 2019, five years after it was initially conceived, and this summer finally saw football and cricket played in the new East Devon town.

The 2014 application for the site saw a design and layout for a changing room building also approved and five years later, the developers are finally in a position to deliver it.

However James Brown, Cranbrook New community manager, in a report to East Devon District Council's cabinet, says that while it would meet the historical obligations, that design is not appropriate for today's needs.

He is proposing the cabinet back plans that would see a bigger building built that would consists of six changing rooms, rather than four, and would also include a family room and a bar and clubroom.

Mr Brown said: "Not only would such a facility address the needs of the sports clubs/teams which could operate at the hub but it would also provide a very valuable community meeting space which is something that Cranbrook is currently severely lacking.

"It also has the potential to provide a facility that has its own income stream from room lettings, bar receipts to enable its future maintenance."

The original plans for the building fail to meet the England and Wales Cricket Board requirements for changing room and pavilion requirements.

The report said the plans are inadequate for football failing to meet current minimum standards, although they can be used for entry level leagues, and would continue to be an asset drain for Cranbrook Town Council having little or no income generating potential.

The developers have said that they would invest only their original budget towards the newly enhanced pavilion and would not meet any additional costs, and have added that they are not prepared to undertake the design work and minor revisions to the building to bring it within budget.

The cabinet will meet next Wednesday and are recommended to agree the council takes control of plot of land at the Ingram's sports hub, procure and project manage the sports pavilion and transfer the complete pavilion to the town council.