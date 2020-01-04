Axminster's 'unsung heroes' praised

District Councillor Sarah Jackson and the postmen and postwomen at Axminster Delivery Office Archant

Axminster's poll-topping district councillor has praised the town for its 'community spirit and social conscience'.

Independent East Devon Alliance group (IEDA) member Sarah Jackson, who won an Axminster ward seat at her first attempt last May, says the town has army of 'unsung heroes".

In a new year message she said: "I am deeply grateful to my fellow IEDA councillors and those officers that have offered me such outstanding support as I find my feet at East Devon District Council.

"I'm also immensely grateful to every resident who has offered their support both during and after the local elections. There is,

however, so very much more to be grateful for locally.

"My partner is a local postman, and so I am perhaps a little more aware than most about how hard they work over the festive period.

"This year has been a particular challenge for your local postie. Not only has the weather been particularly bad, but they have been under even greater pressure through November and December with all of the ballot papers for the general election.

"All this has been amidst an ongoing dispute between Royal Mail and the Communication Workers Union. I popped in to wish them all a very happy Christmas and thank them for their hard work and dedication.

"But this got me thinking. Axminster has, of late, experienced its fair share of trials and tribulations.

"However, the community spirit and social conscience in our town is something quite special. I truly believe that we will be able to weather just about any storm, as long as we all pull together."

Cllr Jackson praised the town's many organisations which provide so much help and support for the community.

These include the new Community Waffle House, the traders' group Totally Locally Axminster, community group Light up Axminster and Plastic Free Axminster.

Axminster Christmas Together and, more recently, Nourish ensured no-one went hungry, or spent Christmas alone, while the local Lions club again transported Santa around the town.

Cllr Jackson added: "Axminster Care Service, The Health and Wellbeing Centre, Pippins, HALFF, ARC, the care nurse who stays beyond paid hours, the doctors, food bank …the list goes on and on."

"You truly are the unsung heroes of Axminster and your dedication, sacrifice, care and attention are what make this town such a wonderful place.

"From the very bottom of my heart, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you, one and all."