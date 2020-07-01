Larger warning signs called for to deter Axmouth tombstoners

Axmouth Parish Council has called for larger signs warning young people not to risk their lives by ‘tombstoning’ from the harbour walls.

Last month a young man was taken to hospital after jumping into the water and being washed out to sea.

A swimmer and paddle boarder went to his aid and managed to get him ashore where he received first aid treatment.

Coastguard units from Beer and Lyme Regis were called to the scene along with the rescue helicopter and paramedics.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “He was barely conscious, hypothermic and had ingested a lot of sea water.

“We cannot stress enough that tombstoning is putting your life at risk and the lives of the rescuers when something goes wrong.”

At a meeting of Axmouth Parish Council Cllr Nigel Daniel said recent incidents when emergency services had been involved meant more should be done to stop people risking their lives in this way.

Members agreed to write to the harbourmaster and ask him to address the situation by, perhaps, installing a larger, more obvious sign.

At the same meeting Cllr Chris Garrett said there was growing concern among residents about the amount of dog waste being left around the village.

Members heard that Cllr Ken Steven had put up signs reminding people to clear up after their dogs. He said he would look to see if these could be put in any more areas.

The council agreed to ask East Devon District Council what signage it could supply.

Cllr Glenn Hyde expressed concerns about the condition of the bollards in the village.

Cllr Steven said he was meeting with Dave Ashford from the county council highways department and would mention this.

Posts would also be looked at during village clean-up day to ascertain their condition and decide which ones should be dealt with first.

Cllr Morag Steven raised the issue of graffiti on main directional signs on both sides of Boshill Cross. It was agreed to also raise this with Devon highways department.

The parish council’s next meeting will be on Wednesday July 8.