Former Axe Valley district councillors made Honorary Aldermen

Douglas Hull Archant

After a record 36 years service on East Devon District Council (EDDC) former Axminster mayor Douglas Hull has been made an Honorary Alderman.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Diviani Paul Diviani

He was amongst 11 former members of the authority to receive the accolade last month.

Other recipients, who represented the local area, were Peter Burrows and Jim Knight, from Seaton, Graham Godbeer, who represented Axminster, and Paul Diviani who was ward member for Yarty.

Mr Hull is the longest serving councillor of the Aldermen appointments.

Together with his service on Axminster Town Council - of which he is still a member - the former Axminster RDC, Devon County Council and Hawkchurch Parish Council he has devoted more than half a century to representing the local community.

Jim Knight Jim Knight

On the EDDC he served on many committees and was vice-chairman of the Housing Review Board from 2009-2011.

A Liberal Democrat, Mr Hull lost his EDDC seat in the May election.

He told The Herald: "I quite enjoyed receiving the honour and I can claim to be the longest serving councillor in all, with more than 50 years on various authorities.

"I have enjoyed it even when things went a bit wrong for me. "One of the main things I achieved was getting the industrial estate at Millwey Rise."

Peter Burrows Peter Burrows

Former Seaton mayor Peter Burrows represented the resort for 13 years, and among some of the senior posts he held, was chairman of the scrutiny committee from 2005/2007.

Paul Diviani, served on the council for 20 years, representing the Yarty ward. During those two decades, he took on many positions of responsibility, including chairman of the council from 2007/2009.

Graham Godbeer, who represented Axminster for 12 years, held several posts including chairman from 2013/15, portfolio holder for the economy from 2010/13 and chairman of the licensing and enforcement committee (2009/10).

Former Seaton councillor Jim Knight represented the town for 18 years and served on a number of committees, panels and forums including licensing and enforcement where he was vice-chairman from 2017/19 and scrutiny vice-chairman from 2007/09.

Graham Godbeer Graham Godbeer

The title of Honorary Aldermen is awarded in recognition of their valued contribution to the communities they represented and to the council they served.

Cllr Ben Ingham, Leader of the Council, said: "It has been a privilege to serve with each of them over the years.

"They have given so much to their communities in different ways. I believe this is a fine tradition we have of recognising their work and saying thank you."