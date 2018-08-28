Axminster charity thrown £10,000 lifeline

Rotarians collecting for Arc outside Axminster Tesco. Picture: Suzie McFadzean Archant

Arc counselling service receives a bumper donation from another Axminster charity

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Axminster based counselling service Arc – facing closure because of a funding crisis – has been thrown a £10,000 lifeline.

The money has been donated by Axminster Care Service (ACS) – a completely separate local charity that also works to help individuals and organizations in need.

Its chairman Dr James Vann said: ““Following the article in the Midweek Herald explaining the plight of Arc, the Axminster Care Service held an extraordinary meeting to discuss the problem. “The Axminster Care Service committee decided to make a substantial donation of £10,000 to Arc to help their situation and acknowledged the benefit of Arc to the local community.

The Axminster Care Service would also like to clarify that Arc and the ACS are two quite separate charities.

“Arc is specifically set up to provide counseling services in the local Axminster area and the ACS is set up to “relieve poverty, sickness and distress and do all such other things beneficial to the local community of Axminster and surrounding parishes as the committee see as being suitable.”

The ACS committee wish Arc well for the future.”

Last month Arc launched an urgent appeal to raise £30,000, warning that without the cash it would be forced to close.

For the past 12 years it has been providing Axminster Medical Practice with a free counselling service for patients in distress.

It helps people facing bereavement, family crisis or life changing or threatening diagnoses.

The service is led by two accredited psychotherapists and each session costs Arc about £45, but patients are charged nothing. The charity is totally self-funded and gets no money from the NHS or Government.

GPs at Axminster Medical Practice are demonstrating their belief in the work of Arc by committing £20,000 of funding - £10,000 now and a further £10,000 over the following two years.

Arc founder, Catherine Davies, said: “We need money now. In order to make your donations and save the service, please visit our JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/arc-axminster or drop a donation into the Friends of Arc shop on Chard Street or post it to Friends of Arc, Chard Rd, Axminster EX13 5DL.

“Please make cheques payable to ARC. Every donation, however small, will help Arc to help someone in crisis this Christmas and help ensure the longevity of the service.”