Counterfeit money passed in Honiton shop

Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

Police warning after a fake £50 note is discovered

Police have received a report of a counterfeit £50 note being handed over in a shop in Honiton.

Officers are advising people to be wary and would like to hear form anyone with any information to help them catch the culprits.

Call them on 101 quoting log 415 2 April 2019