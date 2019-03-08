Axminster can ‘bounce back’ from adversity says councillor

Message of hope for the future from county councillor Ian Hall

The closure of Axminster’s biggest town centre shop could be turned to the community’s advantage

That’s the view of county councillor Ian Hall who said when the Trinity House department store shuts in September there will be an opportunity to create something ‘new and exciting’.

In his report to the annual parish meeting he said: “The recent announcement that Trinity House will be closing in the summer is a reflection of the challenges Britain’s high streets are currently facing. Whilst this feels like a setback, it could be a shining example of how we can turn a negative into a positive.

“I have faith in the people of this town to bounce back from adversity and so I look forward to the future, not with apprehension but with confidence.

“The Trinity House closure could be an opportunity for this iconic building to be the setting for something new and exciting. If we use our imagination, think outside the box and bring our collective energy to bear on the problem, we could turn it around.”

During his annual report Cllr Hall also welcomed the recent re-opening of the George Hotel which was excellent news for the town and another positive factor was the imminent opening of the Axminster Waffle House.

He said: “Every year throws out some difficult challenges – and this past year has been no exception. We must stay positive, even though at times this is easier said than done, especially when we seem to take two steps forward and one step back.

“Also, Axminster has been nominated as the East Devon town that will feature in a bid for cash from the Government’s Future High Streets Fund. If successful, this will have a hugely positive impact on the regeneration of our beautiful town.

“I sincerely hope that the town council will be in a position to complete the Axminster Neighbourhood Plan and move it forward. This document will have much-needed teeth and will enable the good people of Axminster to help shape the future of our town for now and for future generations.

“Axminster is the home of community spirit and this is the bedrock of all things good in our town – long may it continue.”