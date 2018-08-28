Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Axminster couple plan to keep people fit

PUBLISHED: 14:26 30 January 2019

Andrew Watkinson at the Pippins fitness sesssion. Picture Lucy Watkinson

Andrew Watkinson at the Pippins fitness sesssion. Picture Lucy Watkinson

Archant

Not-for-profit company set up to promote wellbeing in body and mind

An Axminster couple have set up a not-for-profit company offering advice about exercise and nutrition.

Andrew and Lucy Watkinson are running sessions at the Pippins Community Centre, in Lyme Road, which also provide information on how to tackle health problems like heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

Andrew, who founded ‘FitAgain’ after 23 years in the Royal Navy, said he has discovered there are many misconceptions and confusion around health and fitness.

This prompted him and his wife, who is a qualified mental health and general nurse, to present facts about exercise and nutrition, with a team of experts, to a gathering at Pippins recently.

Said Lucy: “FitAgain was overwhelmed by such a positive response and is keen to deliver similar events in the future. We would also like to bring this to companies to encourage more people to make better informed health choices.

“Whilst this event had a large focus on physical health Andrew, who also works with Head Light in Axminster, fully acknowledges the positive effects of exercise and good nutrition on mental health.

“With this in mind, the next venture will be a wellbeing evening for optimum mental health which will be delivered in the Spring at Pippins.

“FitAgain would like to thank Axminster Town Council for allowing the use of Pippins which has made a superb venue for this and future events.”

Get in touch via andrew@fitagain.co.uk or 07970512194.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cash boost for East Devon railway line

Axminster Railway Station. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Honiton rugby club abandons training after children end up covered in dog poo

A training session was cancelled after young rugby players were covered in poo. Picture: Getty Images

Future of Axminster masterplan to be decided

The draft masterplan showing what the centre of the new development could look like. Picture EDDC

Yellow warning for snow and ice issued across Devon

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

Curator who gave Honiton gallery a national presence steps down after 13 years

The team at THG see off Angela, pictured far left with her guide dog, Flynn. Picture: Callum Lawton

Most Read

Cash boost for East Devon railway line

Axminster Railway Station. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Honiton rugby club abandons training after children end up covered in dog poo

A training session was cancelled after young rugby players were covered in poo. Picture: Getty Images

Future of Axminster masterplan to be decided

The draft masterplan showing what the centre of the new development could look like. Picture EDDC

Yellow warning for snow and ice issued across Devon

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

Curator who gave Honiton gallery a national presence steps down after 13 years

The team at THG see off Angela, pictured far left with her guide dog, Flynn. Picture: Callum Lawton

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Green light for Axminster’s urban extension

The draft masterplan showing what the centre of the new development could look like. Picture EDDC

Axminster couple plan to keep people fit

Andrew Watkinson at the Pippins fitness sesssion. Picture Lucy Watkinson

Honiton defeat Bude to take their place at the top of the table

Sidmouth at home to Kingsbridge. shsp 49 18TI 6071. Picture: Terry Ife

Lyme Regis four-ball better ball win for Neale and Andrew

Golf club and ball

Axe Cliff Seniors’ Winter League joy for Adrian Bishop and Sid Pember

Axe Cliff seniors' captain Mick Swann (centre) congratulates Sid Pember (right) and Adrian Bishop after the pair had enjoyed success in the club's Winter Leaue Pairs meeting. GolfPicture BRIAN THOMPSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists