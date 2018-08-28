Axminster couple plan to keep people fit

Andrew Watkinson at the Pippins fitness sesssion. Picture Lucy Watkinson Archant

Not-for-profit company set up to promote wellbeing in body and mind

An Axminster couple have set up a not-for-profit company offering advice about exercise and nutrition.

Andrew and Lucy Watkinson are running sessions at the Pippins Community Centre, in Lyme Road, which also provide information on how to tackle health problems like heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

Andrew, who founded ‘FitAgain’ after 23 years in the Royal Navy, said he has discovered there are many misconceptions and confusion around health and fitness.

This prompted him and his wife, who is a qualified mental health and general nurse, to present facts about exercise and nutrition, with a team of experts, to a gathering at Pippins recently.

Said Lucy: “FitAgain was overwhelmed by such a positive response and is keen to deliver similar events in the future. We would also like to bring this to companies to encourage more people to make better informed health choices.

“Whilst this event had a large focus on physical health Andrew, who also works with Head Light in Axminster, fully acknowledges the positive effects of exercise and good nutrition on mental health.

“With this in mind, the next venture will be a wellbeing evening for optimum mental health which will be delivered in the Spring at Pippins.

“FitAgain would like to thank Axminster Town Council for allowing the use of Pippins which has made a superb venue for this and future events.”

Get in touch via andrew@fitagain.co.uk or 07970512194.