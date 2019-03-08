Couple's special day saved after car parts dumped outside Honiton chapel cleared up by councillors

Lady Margaret's Medieval Hall Archant

A couple in Honiton were wed in more scenic settings thanks to the quick-thinking actions of two councillors - who cleared away car parts ditched outside of a chapel.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mayor John Zarczynski and county/district councillor Phil Twiss sprung into action on Saturday (July 6) following a call residents in Beggar's Lane.

Several car parts, including seats and upholstery, had been dumped in the lane.

A wedding at St Margaret's Chapel was due to take place on the day of the waste discovery, was reported to Cllr Twiss.

Cllr Zarczynski said a 'considerable' amount of car parts were ditched in the road.

"The fly-tipping must have happened late at night or in the early hours of the morning," he said.

"To make matters worse, there was a wedding taking place, so we had to act and do something."

The two dignitaries cleared away as much as the debris as they could find before covering it with tarpaulin. Cllr Twiss said the wedding went 'swimmingly' following the clear-up.

He said: "Someone had dumped a large amount of car parts including seats, dashboards and an assortment of other parts in the turning area close to where Beggars Lane meets Exeter Road.

"It was a real mess and with a wedding taking place on Saturday afternoon it would have looked awful in the approach to St Margaret's.

"Having notified EDDC Streetscene who do a great job in keeping East Devon tidy, I decided with time pressing to get a head start on tidying up as they can't be everywhere at the same time over weekends and could deal with after the weekend."

Cllr Twiss said he was grateful the mayor's assistance.

He said: "I am very irritated at the people who dumped this rubbish and they should be ashamed. Fly-tipping is a real scourge in East Devon and other areas."

The fly-tipping has also been condemned by Cllr Zarczynski, who said anyone caught in the act should be 'severely' fined.

He said: "Fly-tipping is disgraceful, it is done by people who are showing no consideration for public money that has to be spent to remove waste.

"They can take the rubbish up the tip - I think it's a total waste of public money that could be better spent elsewhere."